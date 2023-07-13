"I will say it probably to the day I die" - Tony Schiavone names AEW star as his 'favorite wrestler of all time"

Former WWE personality Tony Schiavone recently heaped praise on a major AEW star. The talent in question is Eddie Kingston.

Kingston made his All Elite Wrestling debut against Cody Rhodes in July 2020, and he signed a deal with the promotion a few days later. The Mad King has been involved in numerous top feuds, with the latest being the intense rivalry between The Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite.

While speaking on the What Happened When podcast, Schiavone praised Eddie Kingston and called him his favorite wrestler. The AEW personality added that whatever Kingston does "seems, looks, and is real."

"I will say it probably to the day I die. He's my favorite wrestler of all time. He really is for so many reasons because what Eddie does seems, looks, and is real," said Tony Schiavone. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

WWE veteran wants Tony Khan to push Eddie Kingston in AEW

While speaking on a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray highlighted The Mad King's popularity during his match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

He urged Tony Khan to utilize Eddie Kingston in a meaningful manner and added that he is "as real as it gets."

"15,000 people were chanting for Eddie Kingston during that match. Eddie Kingston is your star, Tony Khan. The way he talks, the way he does the things he does. I don't care about his matches not being perfect. I don't care about Eddie Kingston walking like he has two broken ankles that never healed the right way because oh, by the way, I think he has two broken ankles that never healed the right way. I don't care that he has a belly. I don't care that he's pasty white. I don't care that he's unshaven. He's real. He's as real as it gets," Ray said.

It remains to be seen if Khan books Kingston as a main event caliber star in the future.

