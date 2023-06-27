WWE veteran Bully Ray requests Tony Khan to 'please start utilizing' major AEW star more 

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has urged All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan to start utilizing Eddie Kingston more in AEW.

Despite not being featured much on television lately, The Mad King remains one of the most over babyfaces in the company today. The 41-year-old recently made a shocking return to Dynamite just three months after (kayfabe) quitting AEW, citing frustration with the management.

At Forbidden Door II, he joined forces with Tomohiro Ishii and The Elite to defeat The Blackpool Combat Club, Konosuke Takeshita, and Shota Umino in a 10-man tag team match.

During the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that Tony Khan should listen to the fans and start pushing Eddie Kingston:

"15,000 people were chanting for Eddie Kingston during that match. Eddie Kingston is your star, Tony Khan. Eddie Kingston is your star, Tony Khan. The way he talks, the way he does the things he does. I don't care about his matches not being perfect. I don't care about Eddie Kingston walking like he has two broken ankles that never healed the right way because oh, by the way, I think he has two broken ankles that never healed the right way. I don't care that he has a belly. I don't care that he's pasty white. I don't care that he's unshaven. He's real. He's as real as it gets," Ray said.

The Hall of Famer continued:

"This guy has me emotionally invested at all times. So Tony Khan, please start utilizing Eddie Kingston more. He is your blood and guts storyteller. He is your personal issue storyteller. He's a promo guy that everybody wants to get behind. And if you look at the relatability of a wrestler, a lot of your fan base can relate to an Eddie Kingston." [H/T to WrestlingNews.co]

Bully Ray reveals a big problem with AEW

Bully Ray pointed out a big issue with AEW babyfaces like Eddie Kingston.

The WWE veteran noted that Kingston needs a super heel to help take him to the next level:

"One of the main problems that I see within AEW is you have babyfaces like an Eddie Kingston who need [and] feels that can breathe down their neck. For Eddie to be truly truly effective, you need somebody to put Eddie Kingston in a corner, both verbally and physically. You need somebody that is going to be able to say things to Eddie, that is going to put him back in that dark place... That's what a guy like Eddie needs. He needs super heel." [H/T to WrestlingNews.co]

After a massive win at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for The Mad King. Will he rekindle an old feud with The Purveyor of Violence? Only time will tell.

