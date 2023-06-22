Bully Ray heaps praise on AEW star for being "raw and unpolished"

AEW is often praised for its creative freedom, which has allowed many stars to cut memorable promos. According to Bully Ray, Eddie Kingston is set apart from the rest.

Despite never holding gold in AEW, The Mad King is mainly praised for his explosive promos and aggressive in-ring style. Additionally, Eddie Kingston is relatable to many fans, which the WWE veteran believes makes him different.

During the recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray praised Kingston for his mic skills and how they differ from typical wrestling promos:

"Eddie speaks to the fanbase the same way he be speaking to his boys on the street. And I loved it when Eddie got to the end of the promo with Moxley, and he just threw it out there, like, ‘You know what? I ain’t got time for this; Ishi is my partner!’ There’s no cadence there." (00:20 onward).

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager This Jon Moxley/Eddie Kingston slow simmering drama is one of the best things happening in AEW right now, can't wait to see where it goes.



Super compelling television. This Jon Moxley/Eddie Kingston slow simmering drama is one of the best things happening in AEW right now, can't wait to see where it goes.Super compelling television. https://t.co/4WXlmdHrN1

Bully Ray continued, praising The Mad King's persona and gimmick:

"I like the way Eddie looks. I like the way Eddie talks. I like Eddie’s edge. I like that he is as raw and unpolished as I have seen in a long time." (01:06 onward).

During a recent interview, The Mad King scoffed at the idea that Bryan Danielson is the Greatest Of All Time and proposed that Terry Funk is far better.

Eddie Kingston has no problems with appearing on AEW Collision - if the price is right

Reports about the backstage atmosphere around CM Punk have been largely negative over the past few months. Naturally, due to his outspoken nature, many have wondered if Kingson would be on the same AEW shows as Punk.

During his recent interview on the What Happened When podcast, Eddie Kingston declared that fans will get to see him on Collision:

"If you pay up, I'll be there," Kingston said.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral This clip is almost two years old and it STILL goes hard. The way CM Punk masterfully sold for Eddie Kingston is legendary.



It'll be a crying shame if AEW never makes Eddie Kingston their world champion, especially after this insane moment in time.



This clip is almost two years old and it STILL goes hard. The way CM Punk masterfully sold for Eddie Kingston is legendary. It'll be a crying shame if AEW never makes Eddie Kingston their world champion, especially after this insane moment in time. https://t.co/WKDgiffdqs

In regards to who he'd like to face in AEW Collision, The Mad King claimed he had absolutely no preferences:

"Whoever Tony [Khan] books me against, I don't care, I don't say no to the promoter. I do my job. Whatever he books me in, I do my f******g job." [H/T:Fightful]

Could Kingston resume his feud with CM Punk over on Collision? If The Mad King does appear on the show, this could open up the window to the two men having a sequel to their highly praised storyline.

