"If you pay up, I'll be there" - Major AEW star on potential appearance on Collision

AEW successfully debuted it's new show Collision, on June 17th. There were a lot of rumors suggesting a hard brand split between Dynamite and Collision. However, that did not seem to be the case as talents like House of Black, Wardlow, and Eddie Kingston, among others, will seemingly be appearing on both shows.

Speaking of Kingston, he recently appeared on the What Happened When podcast on AdFreeShows, where he was asked about his potential appearance on the brand-new show. The Mad King first made the money sign and then stated:

"If you pay up, I'll be there."

When asked about the potential stars he would like to go up against, Kingston said:

"Whoever Tony [Khan] books me against, I don't care, I don't say no to the promoter. I do my job. Whatever he books me in, I do my f******g job." [H/T:Fightful]

Eddie Kingston returned to All Elite Wrestling on the June 14th episode of Dynamite after being sidelined due to a hernia injury.

AEW Collision debut episode was a success

The debut episode of Collision was kicked off by the returning CM Punk who had a lot of things that he needed to get off his chest. Punk delivered another of his infamous 'Pipebomb' type promos and managed to take shots at The Young Bucks and MJF.

The TNT Championship was also defended on the show when Luchasaurus with the help of Christian Cage defeated Wardlow to win the title. With Mr. Mayhem's defeat, Many fans on Twitter have shared their reaction.

The debut Collision show was very well received among the fans as well as backstage within the promotion. The show has truly set the standard for the fans to tune in again next Saturday.

