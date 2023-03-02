Has Eddie Kingston really quit AEW?

The announcement made by Eddie Kingston on the latest episode of Dynamite has left many fans wondering whether it was work or shoot. Kingston said that he has quit AEW. However, it appears that the announcement was just part of the storyline, as the star has already made an appearance in another promotion owned by Tony Khan.

It's possible that Eddie Kingston is being shifted from AEW to ROH to help boost the brand, as Tony Khan is the owner of both promotions. Kingston recently made an appearance at ROH Tapings and challenged Claudio Castagnoli, the current ROH World Champion, for the title.

Kingston also expressed dissatisfaction with AEW during an interview. This has led to speculation that his announcement of quitting the Jacksonville-based promotion was just part of a storyline.

Eddie Kingston's outspoken nature has caused some rocky moments during his time in AEW, including a suspension last year, but he remains a popular wrestler who could help boost ROH's popularity and viewership.

The reason for The Mad King's announcement is unclear. Is it possible that Tony Khan orchestrated Kingston's announcement of quitting AEW to generate buzz as part of a storyline?

Eddie Kingston expressed his unhappiness with AEW

Eddie Kingston's recent comments about being unhappy with his position at AEW have caused a stir among fans. He was scheduled to compete in the 'Face of the Revolution' Ladder Match on Dynamite, which is typically associated with the Revolution pay-per-view event.

However, AEW changed the schedule and held the match on Dynamite instead, with Will Hobbs emerging as the winner. Kingston expressed confusion about being included in the match and his unhappiness with the situation during an interview with Sactown Sports 1140.

Eddie Kingston has joined the chat at the ROH taping...he's coming after Claudio

Kingston's comments have raised questions about the inner workings of AEW and the treatment of its wrestlers.

