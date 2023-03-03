Top name shockingly returns to Tony Khan's promotion less than 24 hours after calling it quits 

The wrestling world was shocked when one of AEW's top stars left the Tony Khan-led promotion. However, within 24 hours, Eddie Kingston returned to AEW's sister promotion, ROH.

After brawling with his former friend Ortiz during the Face of the Revolution ladder match on AEW Dynamite, the Mad King revealed that he is quitting the promotion.

"I quit AEW," Eddie Kingston said.

However, he popped up on Ring of Honor Television the following night. We must note that AEW and ROH are sister promotions, as Tony Khan owns both.

When asked about Kingston quitting AEW, Tony Khan requested that fans continue to watch the sport since anything could happen in professional wrestling.

He also revealed that he had already spoken with The Mad King following his shocking announcement.

“I have talked to Eddie since [Wednesday], and I would encourage people to stay tuned to pro wrestling. Stay tuned to AEW and other forms of pro wrestling. Of course, there are a lot of exciting things happening in the sport, in AEW, and also out metaverse of pro wrestling, including New Japan and the launch of the new Ring of Honor," Tony Khan said. [H/T Fightful]

Tonight was the debut episode of Ring of Honor TV on Honor Club. ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli was celebrating after his successful title defense against AR Fox, but Eddie Kingston showed up and challenged him for the title.

"This ain't AEW, I'm coming after that championship," Eddie Kingston said.

Claudio has also accepted the challenge.

Who do you think will win the match between the two? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

