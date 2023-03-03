Tony Khan breaks silence after a major AEW star surprisingly quits the company 

AEW President Tony Khan finally broke silence after one of the top stars from his promotion shocked the wrestling world by quitting the company. The star who quit was the Mad King Eddie Kingston.

During a post-show interview, The Mad King revealed that he was quitting the promotion. The wrestling world was left in shock following his departure.

During the Revolution pay-per-view media call, Tony Khan was asked about his thoughts on Kingston surprisingly quitting the promotion. Khan mentioned that he has spoken to the Mad King and asked the fans to keep watching the sport to see what happens next.

“I have talked to Eddie since [Wednesday], and I would encourage people to stay tuned to pro wrestling. Stay tuned to AEW and other forms of pro wrestling. Of course, there are a lot of exciting things happening in the sport, in AEW, and also out metaverse of pro wrestling, including New Japan and the launch of the new Ring of Honor," Tony Khan said. [H/T Fightful]

You can check out the video below:

Why did Eddie Kingston quit AEW?

It is usually a Revolution pay-per-view tradition to have the 'Face of the Revolution' Ladder Match. But this year, the match was preponed. The match took place this past Wednesday night on Dynamite.

Eddie Kingston was part of the match but he was hardly part of the match. His focus was on taking out his former friend Ortiz. The two began to brawl with each other and it took several officials to separate them. Neither star was seen for the rest of the match.

After Dynamite went off-air, their official Twitter account shared a backstage interview segment with Eddie Kingston. The Mad King had requested this interview and was granted. During the interview, Kingston mentioned that he was quitting the promotion and left.

The majority of the wrestling world speculated that he had left the Tony Khan-led promotion to sign with WWE.

Given Tony Khan's comments, do you think The Mad King is really done with the Jacksonville-based promotion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes