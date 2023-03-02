"Come home to Papa H" - Twitter is convinced of Triple H's next WWE signing after an AEW star quits the company 

The wrestling world seems confident that Triple H's next WWE signing will be a major AEW star. The star is none other than the New York-born wrestler Eddie Kingston, who announced in a backstage interview that he was quitting AEW.

Last night on AEW Dynamite, The Mad King was one of the participants in the Face of the Revolution ladder match. During the match, Kingston didn't bother to go for the Brass Ring but rather had his eyes on one of the participants, Ortiz. The two began to brawl with each other, forcing several officials to get involved to separate them.

After the match, Kingston asked for some interview time. During the said interview, The Mad King stated that he was quitting AEW and left the building.

"I quit AEW," Eddie Kingston said.

Twitter erupted with wild predictions that Eddie Kingston was leaving Tony Khan and AEW to sign with Triple H and become a part of the WWE roster.

Fans have also begun to predict future opponents for the Mad King in WWE. They believe that Switchblade Jay White will also sign with the Stamford-based promotion and thus their feud will continue from NJPW.

People felt that this was a big blow to AEW and it could also be the beginning of the fall for Tony Khan and his promotion.

Eddie Kingston's rival Jay White reportedly prefers signing with WWE over AEW

On February 18th, New Japan Pro Wrestling's Battle in the Valley pay-per-view took place in San Jose, California. Kingston defeated the Switchblade Jay White in a 'loser leaves NJPW' match. Thus, White officially became a free agent.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the Switchblade is highly favoring Triple H and the Stamford-based promotion over AEW. He believes that this was the case, because if White was going to sign with the Tony Khan-led promotion, then he would not have agreed to do the loser leaves NJPW stipulation.

“Nobody in WWE has confirmed Jay White coming in, but they are certainly the favorite. One would think if White was going to AEW, he’d be able to work big shows with New Japan and would continue to do so, but they wouldn’t do the loser leaves for good stipulation.” [H/T - WrestleTalk]

To date, Jay White has neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

Where do you think Eddie Kingston will end up going? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

