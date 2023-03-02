AEW star announces he has "quit" the company

One of AEW's top stars, Eddie Kingston, has announced that he has quit the promotion.

The Mad King has been traveling on a rocky road throughout his run in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He has never been shy about speaking his mind and often calls out any wrestler that he has a problem with.

Kingston was also suspended following a physical altercation with former TNT Champion Sammy Guevera.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Eddie Kingston competed in the Face of the Revolution ladder match. Both he and Ortiz renewed their feud, and in the end, it took several officials to separate the two.

Prior to the match, Kingston was interviewed by Sactown Sports 1140. During the interview, he mentioned that he was not happy about being announced for the match and that he needed to have a word with the promotion's officials.

“I may not be at Sacramento though, it all depends on how certain things go in the locker room with the office. Especially with my match that’s coming up on Wednesday, not really happy about it,” Eddie Kingston said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Following the match, The Mad King was interviewed by Lexy Nair. Nair also mentioned that Kingston asked for this time. He did not speak much and revealed that he quits AEW.

"I quit AEW," Eddie Kingston said.

The promotion's President, Tony Khan, is yet to respond to this news.

Do you think Kingston is officially done with the Jacksonville-based promotion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

