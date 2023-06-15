Jon Moxley's close friend returns to Dynamite 3 months after quitting AEW

A ghost of Jon Moxley's past may be there to haunt him once more. The main event of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite featured a six-man tag match between The Elite and The Blackpool Combat Club. The Elite took the win in the main event, but what happened after the match ended shocked everyone.

After the match, The BCC would then launch a post-match attack on The Elite. Coming to the aid of the faction was an unlikely ally in Eddie Kingston, someone Jon Moxley knows too well. Kingston's last appearance on the promotion was three months ago when he "quit" AEW. The Mad King's arrival would lead to a 4-on-3-beatdown of the BCC until Konosuke Takeshita arrived to even the odds.

As the momentum of the brawl turned to the BCC, Kenny Omega, came out to help his friends. Kenny went at it with Takeshita in the ring and sent the Japanese star scrambling. To Omega and the fans' surprise, as he turned around, he was hit by a shocking superkick to the face by Will Ospreay to close out the show.

This is how you would want to end a show. A brawl with many different superstars who just want to go at it with each other, surprising returns and appearances to set the tone for upcoming events.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston might have a fight in the future, while Ospreay's arrival has almost confirmed his appearance at All In.

