"I wish I was part of it!" - WWE veteran on Dominik-Rey Mysterio storyline

Dominik Mysterio is currently feuding with his father Rey Mysterio. WWE veteran and current AEW star Vickie Guerrero recently mentioned that she wished she could be a part of the storyline.

Dominik Mysterio turned on his father late last year during WWE's Clash at the Castle premium live event. Since then, he has joined forces with The Judgment Day. He is pushing his father, Rey Mysterio, to wrestle him on the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania 39.

Vickie Guerrero was recently a guest on the Whole Story Podcast and was asked about her thoughts on the father-son feud between Dominik and Rey Mysterio. She replied that the two seemed to have a lot of fun together and thus she is envious of them and wishes she could be a part of the storyline.

"My only reaction is that I wish I was part of it! I just think 'Man, they're having so much fun,'" Vickie Guerrero said.

Guerrero also revealed that she was impressed with Rhea Ripley's performance in the storyline. She mentioned that both Dom and Ripley have been in constant communication with her and have always had her support.

"Dominik and Rhea have always texted me, and we talked back and forth, and they've always had my support." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Vickie Guerrero is fascinated by how much Dominik Mysterio resembles her late husband and WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero

While speaking on the same podcast, the WWE veteran opened up about Dominik Mysterio being compared to her late husband Eddie Guerrero. Vickie mentioned that she compared both Eddie's and Dom's pictures and was astonished by their similarities.

The WWE veteran revealed that she told Rey's son that he had the honor of having her late husband be a part of this storyline and that she supported Dominik Mysterio all the way through.

"It was remarkable how much they looked alike. I told Dominik, 'You have this honorary position of having Eddie live in the storyline, and you have my support.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Dominik Mysterio recently mentioned that he was questioning his mother after seeing his resemblance to the late Eddie Guerrero.

