"I'm questioning my mom" - Dominik Mysterio takes a shot at his folks ahead of WrestleMania 39

WWE legend Rey Mysterio is in an unfortunate predicament on the Road to WrestleMania. The 48-year-old is reportedly set to lock horns with his son Dominik Mysterio at the "Showcase of the Immortals" in Los Angeles, California.

It all started at Clash at the Castle in September 2022, when Dom turned on his father and Edge, subsequently joining the rival faction, Judgment Day.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, the 25-year-old superstar flirted with the idea that Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero might be his real father, recalling the WWE storyline back in 2005. His father and the Latino Heat faced each other in a Ladder match for the custody of Dominik. With many drawing comparisons to his looks with the WWE legend, the younger Mysterio is on board with the thought. He said:

"A lot of people keep tagging me because of this mullet I've got going on ... because of Eddie," Mysterio said. "I'm questioning my mom here at this point because I see the WCW pictures of my dad getting unmasked, and they tag me in that, and then I get the side-by-sides of Eddie and I get tagged in that. And I'm just sitting over here scratching my head. I think I'm going to do my own DNA test at this point, because I don't know what's going on." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Furthermore, the rumor mill online suggests that the duo may even compete in a stipulation bout at the Show of Shows.

A SmackDown star may also get involved in the story en route to The Grandest Stage. Rey has been disrespected throughout the buildup so far. It's a given that when he finally snaps, the Master of 619 will receive an enormous pop.

Dominik Mysterio questions why WWE fans boo him

Ever since Dominik's betrayal, he has received nuclear heat, especially when his father is involved in a segment. The father-son duo were once tag team champions together.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dom addressed the constant boos from fans, claiming that they 'don't understand.'

"Of course, it fuels my aggression. I hate the fact that people don't understand what we [The Judgment Day] are doing out there. We're doing this to better ourselves and to grow as a family. The fans just don't seem to understand that."

The Mysterios facing each other for the first time ever at WrestleMania 39 will surely attract a ton of fans. The duo even have the caliber to produce a high-octane bout that could steal the show.

