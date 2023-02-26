WWE trademarks interesting gimmick match name that appears to be linked to Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley recently made the move over to WWE SmackDown, where the two stars could be set to establish their paths to WrestleMania 39.

Dominik has picked up a feud with his father, Rey Mysterio, which forced the latter to move over to SmackDown last year. A recent report has suggested that there could be an interesting match featuring the 25-year-old in the future.

According to a report by RingSideNews, WWE filed trademarks for the following list of terms late last year, “Jailhouse Street Fight,” “WWE NXT, “Royal Rumble,” “Money In The Bank,” “Elimination Chamber,” and “Fatal 4-Way.”

Of course, several of these trademarks are ones the company has only refreshed since they have been long-standing events for decades. The one that does stand out is the "Jailhouse Street Fight" since Dominik has been seen as a "hardened criminal" since his arrest last year.

Judgment Day has seemingly moved over to WWE SmackDown

Rhea Ripley will appear on SmackDown moving forward as she has a WrestleMania match against Charlotte Flair to build up to. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio seems to be focused on feuding with his father, which would also allow him to remain on the blue brand alongside Ripley moving forward.

Santos Escobar seemingly turned face as part of a recent segment with Rey Mysterio and Rhea Ripley backstage on SmackDown. Hence, it appears that they could be set to step into a feud with The Judgment Day. The angle could ultimately allow Damian Priest and Finn Balor to follow their stablemates to SmackDown.

That being said, Balor is clearly in a feud with Edge heading into WrestleMania, so it's unclear where he will switch brands or if he will appear on both shows for the time being.

Do you think The Judgment Day has made the move over to SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes