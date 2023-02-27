SmackDown star reportedly to be involved in the Mysterios feud heading into WrestleMania 39

After Dominik Mysterio turned on his father and Edge at Clash at the Castle in September 2022, Rey Mysterio moved to SmackDown and kept his distance from his son and The Judgment Day.

However, Rey simply cannot avoid an impending clash with his prodigal son at WrestleMania 39, as Dominik's constant taunting could potentially lead his father to snap.

As per Xero News, the first-time ever clash between the father-son duo could be for Rey's mask. This type of stipulation has not been used in WWE for a while, and the former world champion has been part of some of its best renditions in the past.

In a turn of events, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, SmackDown star Santos Escobar could also be involved in their feud in some capacity. Legado Del Fantasma's leader has shown signs of a character change recently.

"There’s got to be a reason why they linked Rey and Santos Escobar, so maybe Santos Escobar, you know Dominik and Judgment Day do something and Rey has to make the save, because they were pushing the hell out of, you Rey and Dominik, and the people really wanted Rey to hit him, and Rey didn’t hit him, and we have to be getting pretty darn close to that one. Santos Escobar has to fit in there somewhere, because the whole Rey and Santos Escobar thing came out of the blue." Meltzer said. [H/T: Bodyslam]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#Smackdown Something as simple as Santos Escobar showing a legend like Rey Mysterio respect is producing good stuff Something as simple as Santos Escobar showing a legend like Rey Mysterio respect is producing good stuff#Smackdown https://t.co/P0goUrQNyW

It could be WWE's way of planting seeds for faction warfare in the not-too-distant future, maybe even a tag team bout pitting Dom and Damian Priest against Rey and Santos Escobar.

Could this be Rey Mysterio's swan song in WWE?

The Biggest Little Man has had a successful career in WWE, with nothing left to prove. His current stint with the Stamford-based promotion has been filled with solid matches and some interestingly controversial storylines, notably his bitter feud with Seth Rollins during the pandemic.

At 48 years old, Rey Mysterio still has it and does not need to retire anytime soon. However, as an old-school wrestler, he may want to go out on his back, so what better way than to put his son over in the process?

Rey's peer from the early days, The Rated-R Superstar Edge, called for his retirement in 2023 last year, with many labeling his current run as the "Farewell Tour." Could WrestleMania 39 be Rey Mysterio's swan song?

Do you think Rey Mysterio should punch some sense into his son at the "Showcase of Immortals" in April? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes