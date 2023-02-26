WWE SmackDown star has seemingly turned face for the first time

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, several stars were featured on the show to further their storylines ahead of WrestleMania 39 or to get a match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Recently, it seems highly likely that Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar has turned face for the first time in his WWE run.

Last year, Legado Del Fantasma made their main roster debut on WWE SmackDown after Santos Escobar lost to Tony D'Angelo at WWE NXT Heatwave. The stable made its way to the blue brand and mostly began working in the tag team division.

Last night on SmackDown, Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio were seen in a backstage segment that was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Later, Escobar stepped in for the Master of 619 and exchanged some heated words with Prison Dom before he left.

It seems like the SmackDown star has turned face for the first time in WWE. After winning the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, El Hijo del Fantasma was renamed as Santos Escobar and created Legado Del Fantasma.

What have Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma been doing on WWE SmackDown?

Last year, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro made their way to the blue brand after working in NXT for over two years. Upon their arrival, they hired Zelina Vega as their business associate.

Santos Escobar entered the WWE SmackDown World Cup tournament, where the winner would get a shot at Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. However, he lost to Ricochet in the finals

Later, Legado Del Fantasma entered the WWE SmackDown Tag Team tournament. The team started off strong as they defeated Maximum Male Models but lost in the semi-finals to Imperium.

Recently, Santos Escobar was seen alongside Rey Mysterio as the two luchadors exchanged masks to show their gratitude and respect towards one another. It will be interesting to see what's next for Legado Del Fantasma on the blue brand.

