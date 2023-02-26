"The fans just don't seem to understand that" – Dominik Mysterio addresses his haters (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio recently spoke in-character about WWE fans' dislike of his association with The Judgment Day.

The 25-year-old performed as a babyface alongside his legendary father Rey Mysterio before turning heel in September 2022. The villainous superstar is now viewed as one of the most love-to-hate characters on WWE television.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Dominik questioned why so many fans boo him:

"Of course, it fuels my aggression. I hate the fact that people don't understand what we [The Judgment Day] are doing out there. We're doing this to better ourselves and to grow as a family. The fans just don't seem to understand that." [4:04 – 4:19]

In the video above, Dominik was asked to disclose what Rhea Ripley whispers in his ear during The Judgment Day's entrances.

Dominik Mysterio criticizes Rey Mysterio's parenting skills

Although it has not been confirmed, the father-and-son WWE Superstars are expected to go one-on-one for the first time at WrestleMania 39.

WWE @WWE



just keeps making things worse between him and his father.



#SmackDown INCREDIBLE restraint shown by @reymysterio tonight... @DomMysterio35 just keeps making things worse between him and his father. INCREDIBLE restraint shown by @reymysterio tonight... 😳@DomMysterio35 just keeps making things worse between him and his father. #SmackDown https://t.co/VraDXOB0iK

Continuing to speak in-character, Dominik Mysterio explained why he considers Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley to be his real family:

"There's something about these fans that they just don't seem to understand that my dad wasn't there for me. He was never there for me, so there's a reason why I do the things that I do. But I don't really care for the fans. If they're booing me, so be it. It is what it is. Hate me or love me, at the end of the day, I'm there with The Judgment Day and we're taking over." [4:19 – 4:42]

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion also disclosed his thoughts on Ripley's real-life relationship with AEW's Buddy Matthews (aka Buddy Murphy).

Do you like Dominik Mysterio's character? Let us know in the comments section below.

