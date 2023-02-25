Dominik Mysterio addresses Rhea Ripley's relationship with Buddy Matthews (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio recently spoke in-character about Rhea Ripley dating current AEW wrestler and former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews.

Matthews, fka Buddy Murphy in WWE, has been in a real-life relationship with Ripley for several months. In 2020, he was involved in a romance storyline with Dominik's sister Aalyah.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Dominik gave his thoughts on Ripley's off-screen partner:

"Yeah, well, he kissed my sister, so I don't know, we might have some problems there family dynamic-wise, but overall I think my dynamic with Mami works both ends, on my side and on her side. When we're at TV, it just works out for us." [5:25 - 5:47]

Dominik Mysterio also has a partner in real life

The 25-year-old recently got engaged to his childhood sweetheart Marie Juliette. In November, he posted a picture on Instagram celebrating their 11-year anniversary.

Dominik Mysterio has been aligned with Rhea Ripley on WWE programming since September 2022. Although the Judgment Day members went on a kayfabe Valentine's Day date together, their on-screen relationship status remains unclear.

Ripley will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 on April 1-2. Dominik looks set to face his father Rey Mysterio at the same event, but the match has not yet been confirmed.

Have you enjoyed watching Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's dynamic? Let us know in the comments section below.

