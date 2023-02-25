"Don’t think he has the b**ls" - Former champion feels Rey Mysterio is avoiding a first-time-ever match against him at WrestleMania 

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently opened up about his beef with his father, the legendary Rey Mysterio.

Dominik, who had won tag team gold with his father back in 2021, now cannot stand the sight of the WWE legend. At Clash at the Castle last year, Dom abandoned his father and 'uncle' Edge to side with The Judgment Day. Since then, the 25-year-old has managed to make his own mark on TV as a devious heel backed by his Mami, Rhea Ripley.

Dominik recently spoke with Sportsmail in an exclusive interview where he said that Rey has been avoiding a showdown. He detailed that he had tried to provoke his father numerous times, but the fear of being embarrassed by his son was probably stopping the masked luchador.

"He's done. Like Damian said, he's washed and I just really don’t think that he wants to be in there with me, not only because I don’t think he has the b**ls to, but he understands that he can't hang in there with me. At the end of the day, it's on him. I've proven my point, I've been in there, and provoked him multiple times, but he's not taking the bait. So I can't see it happening, but if it does it's going to be on him." (H/T Sportsmail)

Dominik @DomMysterio35 Take what you want…⚖️ Take what you want…⚖️ https://t.co/COmB28gjxT

Dominik cost Rey Mysterio a match on this week's SmackDown

Over the last few months, Dominik Mysterio has been absolutely disrespectful to his father.

This week, things escalated once again between the father-son duo as Dominik interfered during Mysterio's match with Karrion Kross. After some back-and-forth action, Rey Mysterio had his opponent in position for the 619. However, Dom caught his father, allowing Kross to pick up the win with a Krossjacket.

The blatant disrespect continued after the match as Dom pushed and shoved his dad, provoking him to start a scuffle. Mysterio showed a lot of restraint and left the ring without laying a finger on his son.

Would you like to see Rey Mysterio finally break and lay hands on his son? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes