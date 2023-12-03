“I wish I was” - 41-year-old star would have loved to be AEW’s Devil

The Devil angle is currently the hottest storyline in AEW. On the September 27 edition of Dynamite, Jay White confronted Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) to get a shot at the AEW World Championship. In the show-closing moments, unknown assailants wearing Devil masks made their first appearance, and attacked The Switchblade.

As MJF had used a similar mask during some of his entrances, he was initially suspected to be behind the mask. However, the Salt of the Earth claimed he had nothing to do with the attack. Since then, the Devil and his goons have made multiple appearances on AEW programming, and attacked other stars related to MJF, like the AEW World Trios Champions, The Acclaimed.

The identity of the Devil is still unknown, and has become a topic of discussion among the fans of the Jacksonville-based company. Speaking on the recent edition of In The Weeds, NJPW star Rocky Romero said he would have loved to be the person behind the mask and make a lot of money.

"I wish I was, because he's about to cash in and make a whole lot of money. He or she. I wish I was, and I wish I knew who it was, because I want to know already. I was sad that we didn't find out at Full Gear. I was like, 'Ah man, we have to wait longer.' Hopefully, we'll find out December 30," Rocky Romero said. (H/t Fightful)

MJF and the challenger for his AEW World Title at World's End pay-per-view, Samoa Joe, are set to team up to face the Devil's goons on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW's Devil angle might be a copy of an 11-year-old storyline, says Bully Ray

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was part of a heel stable named Aces and Eights that ran roughshod in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA/IMPACT) a decade ago.

While discussing the Devil Angle on the Busted Open podcast, the veteran talked about its similarities with the Aces and Eights, and said the TNA storyline might be the inspiration for the angle.

"I'm sorry people, but I'm going to detach myself for a second. But I'll be da**ed if this did not have the Aces and Eights story written all over it. This really had Aces and Eights written all over it, which I have no problem with. If you're going to take stories from the past, and you're going to rehash them, not doing it exactly the same way, you're going to rehash them and put your twist on it or your turn on it, I'm totally fine with that," Bully Ray said. [7:30 - 8:12]

