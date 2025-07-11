"I cannot work alongside him: 2-time AEW champion makes a bold claim ahead of brutal match against Jon Moxley

A former AEW World Champion is set to compete against Jon Moxley. Ahead of this brutal match, he has made a huge claim.
'Hangman' Adam Page spent the better part of the last year and a half feuding with Swerve Strickland. They were involved in a very personal storyline that changed the trajectories of both men's careers for the better. Although the pair has put this feud behind them, Page seems unwilling to forget what Strickland did to him in the past.
During a recent interview with Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated, Hangman Page was asked if he would accept help from Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay at All In: Texas. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion replied that he will never accept or need Strickland's help.
“Before our match, Ospreay told me he would have my back in this and I appreciate that. And he has had my back and I’ve tried to have his in return. I really appreciate that. With Swerve [Strickland], I made a promise that I would not accept or need help from him. That I can’t. This is a man who broke into my home. I cannot work alongside him,” Page said. [22:58 - 23:29]
Hangman Page wants to save AEW from Jon Moxley
Ever since Jon Moxley won the AEW World Championship from Bryan Danielson last year, he has done everything in his power to carry out his mission in the company.
In many ways, Moxley and his Death Riders have kept the entire division and the World Title on lockdown for the past several months. Page finally has the chance to free the company from Mox's grasp.
During the same interview, Hangman said that the Title represented everything good about AEW, and Jon Moxley had disrespected it by keeping it hidden away. Hence, he feels it is on him to free the title.
“Uh, no. No, I don’t think so. Not for me, personally. For me, this championship represents everything good that I felt about All Elite Wrestling and wrestling as a whole. To have that hidden away for so long is disrespectful to not just the entire roster but to all of our fans. I do feel a sense of responsibility to take that back out," Page said. [H/T: Fightful]
It will be interesting to see whether Hangman Page will dethrone Jon Moxley at AEW All In 2025.
