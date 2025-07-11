"I cannot work alongside him: 2-time AEW champion makes a bold claim ahead of brutal match against Jon Moxley

A former AEW World Champion is set to compete against Jon Moxley. Ahead of this brutal match, he has made a huge claim.

'Hangman' Adam Page spent the better part of the last year and a half feuding with Swerve Strickland. They were involved in a very personal storyline that changed the trajectories of both men's careers for the better. Although the pair has put this feud behind them, Page seems unwilling to forget what Strickland did to him in the past.

During a recent interview with Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated, Hangman Page was asked if he would accept help from Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay at All In: Texas. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion replied that he will never accept or need Strickland's help.

“Before our match, Ospreay told me he would have my back in this and I appreciate that. And he has had my back and I’ve tried to have his in return. I really appreciate that. With Swerve [Strickland], I made a promise that I would not accept or need help from him. That I can’t. This is a man who broke into my home. I cannot work alongside him,” Page said. [22:58 - 23:29]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Hangman Page wants to save AEW from Jon Moxley

Ever since Jon Moxley won the AEW World Championship from Bryan Danielson last year, he has done everything in his power to carry out his mission in the company.

In many ways, Moxley and his Death Riders have kept the entire division and the World Title on lockdown for the past several months. Page finally has the chance to free the company from Mox's grasp.

During the same interview, Hangman said that the Title represented everything good about AEW, and Jon Moxley had disrespected it by keeping it hidden away. Hence, he feels it is on him to free the title.

“Uh, no. No, I don’t think so. Not for me, personally. For me, this championship represents everything good that I felt about All Elite Wrestling and wrestling as a whole. To have that hidden away for so long is disrespectful to not just the entire roster but to all of our fans. I do feel a sense of responsibility to take that back out," Page said. [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see whether Hangman Page will dethrone Jon Moxley at AEW All In 2025.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

