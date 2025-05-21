Gabe Kidd reveals major updates on his status with AEW and Jon Moxley ahead of Double or Nothing 2025

Gabe Kidd has stunned the AEW roster once again. The outspoken grappler has now shared major Anarchy in the Arena and Forbidden Door updates. He has also set the record straight amid rumors and speculation on his status with NJPW and AEW. Kidd also made a bold claim against Tony Khan and another key figure.

Ad

War Ready returned to All Elite Wrestling to assist The Death Riders just one month after his 335-day reign as NJPW Strong Openweight Champion ended. Kidd has made a name as one of the most outspoken wrestlers ever, with the in-ring repertoire to back it up, allowing him to remain a dominant force in NJPW, GCW, and the indies.

The Purveyor of Violence retained the AEW World Championship over Samoa Joe in the bloody Steel Cage main event of last week's fourth annual Dynamite: Beach Break. After more post-match chaos, it was teased that Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing VII will feature Kidd on one of the teams. Now the viral star has revealed to Fightful Select just how loyal he is to Moxley and The Death Riders.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Kidd recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp and confirmed that he has not signed a contract with AEW. The 28-year-old added that he only works for Jon Moxley right now, in that regard, and while he did not elaborate on that detail, he promised to share more information when he needs to.

The Mad Man did not comment on working with the two All Elite EVPs he has the most heat with: The Young Bucks. However, he disrespected Tony Khan and Rocky Romero in claiming he didn't talk to either man at Dynamite last week as he just walked in, did his business with The Death Riders, and left when they were done. Romero is also an executive with AEW and NJPW, which has continued to be Kidd's home promotion amid free agency rumors.

Ad

After making his All Elite debut on the 2024 Forbidden Door pre-show, Kidd lost to Kenny Omega in the EVP's 32-minute comeback match at Wrestle Dynasty in Tokyo last January. The UK star then won his All Elite singles debut on Collision in late February, easily defeating The Butcher.

Gabe Kidd set for AEW's Anarchy in the Arena

Anarchy in the Arena was previously confirmed for AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday in Arizona, but the participants were not announced. Gabe Kidd noted to Fightful Select that the violent marquee match set for Sunday's event will be his playground, and he wants to fight everyone he can.

Ad

Kidd also revealed plans to wrestle at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door IV on August 24 in London. He promised to make it clear who he wants his opponent to be when the time is right.

It's rumored that Sunday's Anarchy in the Arena will feature some combination of Gabe Kidd, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Marina Shafir, The Young Bucks, and/or Kazuchika Okada on the heel side. The other team would feature some combination of Samoa Joe, Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Powerhouse Hobbs, Willow Nightingale, and/or Katsuyori Shibata. There could also be involvement from Jack Perry and Hook.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More