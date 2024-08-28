"I have zero interest" - Samoa Joe gives blunt response to a question about his AEW future

Samoa Joe's AEW career recently hit the two-year mark. The veteran pro wrestler has been a dominant force for Tony Khan's companies, whether it's working with young talents like Hook or carrying the World Championship. Joe has just made a very blunt remark about his in-ring future, which will surely fuel rumors and speculation on his status.

The Samoan Submission Machine returned to ROH not long after Khan bought the company in 2022, and he has been with AEW ever since. His run has included 113 days as AEW World Champion, plus two reigns as AEW TNT Champion - 46 days and 32 days. Joe also became a Ring of Honor Triple Crown Champion with his record 574-day reign as ROH World Television Champion.

Joe is coming up on his 25th year as a pro wrestler. The 45-year-old did a panel at Terrificon on August 17 and was asked who he'd face if the boss let him book his own feud to carry 2025, which would be an actual program and not a one-off.

"It's a tough answer because I'm only interested in doing the match-ups that the fans want to see. I have zero interest in doing a vanity match of somebody who's my dream opponent because I don't do this for me. I'm not doing this to pad my resume, to add to my portfolio. I do this for the fans to want to come and watch it. So, inevitable that question, at this point in my career, in my life, is left in your hands. What match do you want to see?" Samoa Joe said. [From 34:17 to 34:48]

Joe continued:

"Because that's what I'm interested in doing. I really have zero interest in doing a match with somebody just because they're skilled or that I think it could be a great match. No. At this point, with what time I have left in my career, I want to dedicate that time to what fans want, not what I want," Samoa Joe said. [From 34:49 to 35:08]

Joe has not wrestled since losing the Stampede Street Fight to Chris Jericho on the July 10 Dynamite. The former WWE Superstar has been filming a second season of Twisted Metal.

Tony Khan returns home ahead of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will present the post-All In 2024 edition of Dynamite tonight on TBS. The loaded episode will air live from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Tony Khan has been doing media in his hometown ahead of tonight's Dynamite, as seen below. The AEW President graduated from Champaign's University Laboratory High School in 2001, then graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2007.

Dynamite will feature new World Champion Bryan Danielson addressing his future, plus Ricochet's singles debut against Kyle Fletcher. Tonight's loaded episode is set to include more big segments and matches on the road to All Out.

