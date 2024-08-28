Orange Cassidy disappointed with major faction's AEW booking - "It was cut way too short"

Orange Cassidy has been with AEW since the beginning. The mysterious character is widely viewed as one of the company's most polarizing, but his fanbase remains loyal. Cassidy has new friends on the roster. However, he recently revealed how AEW mishandled another fan-favorite faction.

Freshly Squeezed is currently a member of The Conglomeration, which also features Kyle O'Reilly, Tomohiro Ishii, and leader Mark Briscoe, with Willow Nightingale as an associate. Before that, Cassidy was the first addition to the AEW version of the Best Friends, a tag team formed in 2013 by Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor. The faction later added Kris Statlander and Wheeler Yuta, but they disbanded this past April after a turn by Trent.

The end of Best Friends was a hot topic of discussion among fans, as many disagreed with how the group was done away with. During a recent interview with Stephanie Chase on YouTube, Cassidy talked about his new faction and his former stablemates, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor.

"It was difficult because I've been around Trent and Chuck for the majority of my career, and to not have them with me does feel like I'm in some type of weird, unchartered territory. Even when I came to AEW, they were here; everywhere I went, they were always there, so I always had that comfort. So, now that they're gone, it is a little strange, and you know, when you get isolated and you feel alone, you don't like to open up, and whatever," Orange Cassidy said. [From 6:58 to 7:38]

The King of Sloth Style was then asked if he felt the Best Friends stable ran its course in AEW. The 40-year-old claimed that the faction had more to offer and recalled how things felt after the Stadium Stampede Match at All In 2023, which saw the trio join forces with Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo to lock horns with Mike Santana, Ortiz, and the Blackpool Combat Club in a winning cause.

"No. Actually, I think it was cut way too short, yeah. I mean, since we're here [at All In 2024], last year in Wembley, I think we finally got a good moment, The Best Friends, when we were standing tall at the end, after that Stampede match. You know, we were all three of us in the ring, in front of all those fans; it felt like this is going to be the start of us on the uprise, and it actually had the opposite effect, which is a bummer, but yeah. You know, never say never. I hope," he added. [From 8:02 to 8:33]

Orange Cassidy is set to compete on tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW will present the fallout from All In 2024 on tonight's Dynamite on TBS. The episode will air live from the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL.

Tonight's episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite will also feature the build-up to the upcoming All Out PPV, which will take place on September 7. Below is the updated lineup for tonight:

Mariah May's Women's World Championship Celebration

Swerve Strickland will address All In defeat

Bryan Danielson will address his future and his recent World Championship win

Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, Kyle O'Reilly, and Hook vs. Chris Jericho, Big Bill, Bryan Keith, and Roderick Strong

Jamie Hayter vs. Harley Cameron

Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher

Adam Page vs. Tomohiro Ishii

The upcoming episode of Friday Night Rampage will also be taped tonight in Champaign. No matches have been announced for the episode as of now.

