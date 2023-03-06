Iconic WWE duo spotted backstage with Saraya at AEW Revolution

Tonight is one of AEW's major pay-per-views, Revolution. Ahead of the show, WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins were spotted backstage reuniting with Saraya.

The Bella Twins have not been seen on WWE programming since their Royal Rumble appearance last year. Brie and Nikki Bella were announced for an appearance on the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately, the plan was scrapped at the last minute.

The Bellas have been close friends with Saraya (formerly known as Paige) and Renee Paquette (formerly known as Renee Young) from their time together in WWE.

Taking to Instagram, Saraya shared pictures of herself along with Renee Paquette and the WWE Hall of Famers.

"The band is back together again ❤️‍🔥," Saraya said.

The AEW Revolution pay-per-view is being held at The Chase Center in San Francisco, California, and The Bella Twins are Californian natives. So it comes as no surprise that the Hall of Fame tag team were in attendance at the show.

Saraya has a major title match on tonight's pay-per-view and could do with some motivation from the former women's champions. She and Ruby Soho will be challenging Jamie Hayter in a three-way match for the AEW Women's Championship.

