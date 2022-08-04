Identity of young fan who Adam Cole traumatized on AEW Dynamite disclosed

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite featured a massive twist involving Adam Cole, which left a young fan traumatized during the episode. His name has now been disclosed alongside an update on his well-being.

The Undisputed Elite made their return to Dynamite this week. While Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly are apparently not medically cleared to compete, The Panama City Playboy made it a point to bring up Bobby Fish's perfect health.

Cole spoke about loyalty, bringing up how he has followed O'Reilly and Fish throughout his career. The segment then took a wild turn when Cole suddenly turned on the Young Bucks, initiating a beatdown alongside the other Undisputed Elite members.

The sudden twist was too much to handle for a young fan, who burst out crying as Cole and reDRagon beat down The Young Bucks.

The fan's name has now been revealed to be Sawyer. In an update on Twitter, his guardian Logan assured everyone that young Sawyer is okay after Hangman Page emerged to save the Bucks from the wrath of Adam Cole and co.

Last week's programming also saw the Young Bucks flirting with the idea of teaming up with Hangman Adam Page for the upcoming AEW trios tournament. With the former AEW World Champion making the save on Dynamite, it's likely fans will see The Elite reunite in some form over the next few weeks.

The AEW Trios Championship tournament will start soon

The newly-revealed trios belts are already causing quite a lot of buzz among the All Elite roster.

Stars left and right are securing alliances for a chance at winning the new titles. This week's events indicate that Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly will be teaming up. Furthermore, Hangman Adam Page and The Young Bucks are also seemingly on their way to forming an alliance.

FTR are also expected to take part in the tournament. Although their 3rd member is still a mystery, recent reports suggest that Danhausen might be in the cards as a prospective partner.

The tournament is slated to conclude at All Out on September 4th. Fans will have to stay tuned to see which team will become the inaugural Trios Champions in AEW.

Do you think Adam Cole's decision to turn on the Young Bucks was right? Sound off in the comments below!

