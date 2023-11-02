"If they weren't all cowards!"- AEW star Athena calls out ROH for social media post

AEW star Athena recently responded to an incorrect social media post from the official Twitter/X account of Ring of Honor Wrestling, which Tony Khan owns alongside All Elite Wrestling.

Athena is set to defend her ROH Women's World Championship against Mercedes Martinez on the upcoming edition of ROH TV on November 2, 2023. To excite the upcoming match between the two stars, the company's official Twitter page posted the match graphs on social media. However, they made a mistake while writing the caption.

The company accidentally wrote AEW Women's World Title instead of the ROH Women's World Title. The War Goddess replied to the post and called out the promotion for the mistake but said she would forgive them because everybody knew she would dominate the All Elite Wrestling's women's division.

"It's #ROH women's world title but I'll forgive yall... even the media team know I would dominate the @AEW women's division if they weren't all cowards! #ForeverROHChamp #MinionOVerlord #TheAlpha #FallenGoddess - Athena. P.s. #RetireMercedesAgain," Athena wrote.

Check out the now-deleted tweet from ROH Wrestling down below.

Athena responds to ROH's post.

Through her social media post, the champion also made it clear that she intends to retire her challenger, Mercedes Martinez, in the title match.

AEW Star Athena addresses the possibility of a return to WWE

Athena performed in WWE under the name Ember Moon and is a former NXT Champion Women's Champion and NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. The 35-year-old found success in NXT, but her main roster run was lackluster, and she was released by the Stamford-based company in 2021.

Speaking on the K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, Athena said she was enjoying her time in Tony Khan's company but was open to returning to WWE in the future.

"I don't know. I'll never say never. I'm enjoying my time with AEW and Ring Of Honor right now, but I'll never say never. I miss the people there, I made like a really big group of friends there between the crew and the staff and some girls and guys in the locker room. Like, I miss them, at the end of the day it's all pro wrestling," Athena said. [H/T Wrestling Inc ]

The Fallen Goddess won the ROH Women's World title in December last year and is the longest-reigning champion in history.

