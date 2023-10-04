"If I’m Buddy Matthews I’m calling the cops fr" - Rhea Ripley kissing current WWE champion leaves fans upset

Dominik Mysterio bagged himself the NXT North American Championship and a kiss from Rhea Ripley this week, and it is seemingly evident that fans on social media have refreshed their memories that Ripley is still in a relationship with AEW star Buddy Matthews.

Mysterio became a two-time NXT North American Champion this week by defeating Trick Williams on the white & gold brand, ending Williams' reign as the title holder just three days following his big moment at No Mercy on Saturday night.

After the match was over, Dominik posed with the recaptured title along with the rest of his Judgment Day stablemates before Rhea Ripley planted a big kiss on Dirty Dom's cheek, which eventually he was very excited to show off on social media after the show went off the air.

While some people might like the pairing of Dominik and Rhea, others are still putting up a fight for AEW star Buddy Matthews, Ripley's real-life boyfriend, to step up and do something about it. The following incident got so much attention from the fans that the comments section under Dominik's celebration tweet became overloaded with Buddy-related messages.

Rhea Ripley is the reason Buddy Matthews has not been on AEW TV

While some fans might think that Dominik Mysterio is a genuine threat to the relationship between Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews, that is not the case in reality. In fact, the Women's World Champion is the reason why Buddy has not been on AEW TV in recent weeks.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer explained why each member of the House of Black has gone off into their own different directions since losing the AEW World Trios Championships to The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn at All In.

Malakai Black is dealing with some minor injuries, Brody King is still on TV but only in a managerial role due to his broken hand, while Buddy Matthews has been back to his home country of Australia with Rhea, as she suffered bruised ribs.

Ripley was viciously attacked by a returning Nia Jax on the September 11 edition of RAW and was written off of TV for a short period of time so that she could get optimum time to heal up before the eventual showdown between herself and Jax takes place.

With Rhea Ripley now back on TV, planting kisses on Dominik Mysterio, it will only be a matter of time before Buddy Matthews, and in turn, the rest of the House of Black is back to reclaim the AEW World Trios Championships.

