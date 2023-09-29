Reasons why The House of Black have been absent from AEW reportedly disclosed

Former AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black have taken a backseat in All Elite Wrestling since losing their titles, and there are a number of reasons why this is the case.

Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews were defeated by Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed at All In on August 27th. Since then, the three men have not wrestled in AEW as a group, or individually.

During a recent Instagram story, Malakai Black explained that while there had been rumors that he had a back injury, that wasn't the case. Instead, he explained that he had hyperextended his knee and had a half-tear in his quad, but made sure to let his fans know he would be back in AEW very soon.

But what about the rest of the group? In this week's edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer explained why the various members of The House of Black have been doing their own thing in recent weeks.

"Buddy Matthews has been back in Australia with Rhea Ripley during her injury time off, so that’s why Brody King is the only one on TV in recent weeks with Julia Hart. King hasn’t been wrestling since All In due to his broken hand which either happened in his match that night or from punching a wall before the match." said Dave Meltzer.

The House of Black might get one piece of gold at AEW WrestleDream

Just because they lost the AEW World Trios Championships doesn't mean the House of Black will be without gold for long, as one member of the group could get their first taste of gold this Sunday.

In recent weeks Julia Hart has established herself as one of the most improved members of the AEW roster, which has led to her going on an extensive winning streak. That streak has earned her a shot at the TBS Champion Kris Statlander at WrestleDream on October 1st.

Hart picked up a big win over Willow Nightingale on the most recent edition of Dynamite, firmly establishing herself as someone who should be taken seriously and not as someone who has got where she is by accident.

