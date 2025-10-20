"If I can't do that, I will lose my mind"- 14-time WWE champion talks about still wrestling at the age of 61

Recently, a 14-time WWE champion talked about his feeling while wrestling at the age of 61. He gave a lot of insights about what goes through his mind while performing moves, and detailed his purpose to continue wrestling past his prime years in professional wrestling.

Billy Gunn, who is a 10-time WWE World Tag Team Champion, a 2-time WWF Hardcore Champion, an Intercontinental Champion, and a WWE Tag Team Champion, has been an active wrestler at the age of 61. Gunn has a lot of popularity in the world of wrestling, where many consider him a legend in his field. In the past few years, the former WWE star has delivered some incredible wrestling matches and title runs in AEW, that proves that age is just a number for some people.

Speaking on Fuel & Flex podcast, Gunn stated while he loves professional wrestling, he often gets scared of being injured wrestling nowadays. The 61-year-old star added that at such an age, he cannot recover fast or hit the gym timely if he get hurt seriously. Therefore, he wants to make sure he is safe in the ring to continue working out and perform in front of the live fans.

"My biggest fear is that when I wrestle now, what I have to get past is, 'God I hope I don't get hurt, I won't be able to train.' That's like the number one thing that gets in my head, is like, 'Okay, I don't wanna do a bunch of this because if I get hurt or something tweaks, then I won't be able to go to the gym and lift, and if I can't do that, I will lose my mind.'" he said [H/T:SEScoops]

Check out his full interview below:

The former WWE star added that he believes he is performing for the parents, more than the kids. Billy Gunn stated that he is continuing to wrestling to serve the nostalgia purpose to the fans. Therefore, he wants to do this work as long as he can. The WWE legend has shared the ring with several top stars like Triple H and Shawn Michaels in his career.

Former WWE star Billy Gunn says young wrestler think they are John Cena for some reason

Billy Gunn has spent decades honing his wrestling skills in the ring. He is someone who has the potential to groom the next era of wrestlers. But the former WWE Tag Team Champion believes that young wrestlers think they are as good as John Cena in the ring for some reason.

In the same interview, on Fuel & Flex podcast, Gunn said that he does not trust every other wrestler in the ring. He believes that people think they are at some elite level of wrestling knowledge like John Cena just days after joining the wrestling school.

"I don’t do a bunch of stuff. I don’t not work, but I’m very particular of who I work with, because nowadays people just go to wrestling school and think that they’re John Cena for some reason. They think they’re that good." he said [H/T: SEScoops]

As a result, the 61-year-old said he carefully chooses who he wants to share the ring with. It helps him to stay safe in the ring while delivering best performance for the fans.

