"If he landed wrong, it paralyzed him" - Details on Sting's condition before joining AEW (Exclusive)

Former referee Nick Patrick has revealed that Sting was one bad move away from being paralyzed due to a neck condition.

Sting, 61, retired from in-ring competition after suffering a serious neck injury against Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions 2015. In December 2020, he came out of retirement to sign with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Patrick officiated the famous match between Ric Flair and Sting at WCW Great American Bash 1990. After discussing the match with Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop, Patrick disclosed a conversation that he had with Sting.

“It kind of blows my mind to see him back in the ring again because, as I told you once before, I talked to him. I was at an autograph signing up in the Carolinas. I got to see him. It was the first time I’d seen him in years. I came up to him and we spoke for a little bit.

“He told me that he had to get out of the ring because he had a neck condition. If he landed wrong, it paralyzed him. So I’m really, really surprised to see him getting back in the ring at all, period.”

Sting’s in-ring return

Sting is set to team with Darby Allin against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks at AEW Revolution on March 7, 2021. The match, which will have a Street Fight stipulation, will be Sting’s first since he faced Seth Rollins on September 20, 2015.

A 2016 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, Sting is among the most recognizable names in pro wrestling over the last three decades. He spent 14 years in WCW and 11 years in IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA). The wrestling legend also had a contract with WWE for over five years, but he rarely made on-screen appearances.

