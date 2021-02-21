Nick Patrick on Ric Flair vs. Sting from WCW Great American Bash 1990 (Exclusive)

Former referee Nick Patrick has reflected on the famous match between Ric Flair and Sting at WCW Great American Bash 1990.

The finish to the match saw Sting pin Ric Flair – a seven-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion at the time – to win his first World Championship. The match is widely considered to be one of the best of both wrestlers’ careers.

Patrick, who officiated the match, appeared on the latest edition of SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He recalled how it was a pleasure to watch Ric Flair and Sting put together such an impressive match.

“You could tell from that match that they had worked with each other a million times because that one, particularly that one, was really just smooth.

“Some of the beginning matches, you could tell with Flair and Sting, some of the earlier matches before that when they had first got together, Sting hadn’t quite gotten that experience level yet. You could almost see sometimes [in earlier matches] Flair in the corner directing him, like what he wanted to do.

“This one was just completely smooth, good fire, good story, and they kept it moving. It was really a pleasure to watch.”

Watch the video above to hear Nick Patrick’s thoughts on his refereeing role, Ric Flair vs. Sting, and much more.

Ric Flair vs. Sting: What happened next?

Sting lost the title back to Ric Flair

Sting’s reign as NWA World Heavyweight Champion lasted 188 days before he lost the title back to Ric Flair. Including his 28-day reign as NWA World Heavyweight Champion in IMPACT Wrestling, Sting held the title for a total of 216 days.

Ric Flair had 10 reigns over the course of 3,116 days as NWA World Heavyweight Champion. Only Lou Thesz (three reigns, totaling 3,749 days) held the title for a longer period of time.

