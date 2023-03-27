"If personal issues can be put to the side" - AEW star wants a rubber match with The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks are one of the most talked about acts in all of professional wrestling, but one AEW star wants to settle the score with them once and for all with a trilogy match.

The star in question is FTR's Dax Harwood, who along with Cash Wheeler has faced Matt and Nick Jackson on two occasions so far in their AEW careers.

The first match took place at the Full Gear pay-per-view in 2020, where The Young Bucks picked up the victory and won the AEW Tag Team Championships from FTR. However, in a rematch in April 2022, FTR got their win back and defended both the ROH and AAA Tag Team Championships in the process.

ᴀʟʟ 𝔼𝕝𝕚𝕥𝕖 ᴍᴇᴍᴇꜱ @ALL_ELITE_MEMES Okay hear me out FTR vs The Young Bucks First ever 60 min iron man tag team match #AEW Okay hear me out FTR vs The Young Bucks First ever 60 min iron man tag team match #AEW https://t.co/Y9mlR6tgx2

Despite a lot of personal animosity between the four men and the people they associate with like CM Punk and Kenny Omega, a third match needs to happen. Speaking in an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Dax Harwood stated that he would love nothing more than to make FTR/Bucks part three happen.

“I’m in the business for the business, that’s it. If I can make friend along the way, man that’s f**king cool, and if I don’t, that’s okay too because I’m in the business for the business, and right now the biggest business I want to do is—I want there to, there should be a story between, at the very least myself and Cash [Wheeler] and The Young Bucks. I mean there should be a real story, you know there’s a rubber match that’s got to come soon, and if personal issues can be put to the side, this can make a lot of money. That’s what I want to do, I want to make money and do good for wrestling.” [13:41-14:26]

In order for that match to happen, FTR will need to win the AEW Tag Team Championships from The Gunns, because if they don't, they will leave All Elite Wrestling forever.

The Young Bucks were taken to the hospital last week on AEW Dynamite

While FTR might soon be wrestling their final match for AEW, who knows when fans will next see The Young Bucks after what happened to them on the most recent episode of Dynamite.

The start of the March 22 edition of Dynamite saw the former AEW Tag Team Champions being loaded into an ambulance, with Hangman Page joining them on their way to the hospital.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



The show opens up with the Young Bucks being attacked and driven to the hospital.



Hangman Page was reluctant to go with them at first but thought twice and jumped into the ambulance.



What a way to hook us.



#AEWDynamite Oh wow.The show opens up with the Young Bucks being attacked and driven to the hospital.Hangman Page was reluctant to go with them at first but thought twice and jumped into the ambulance.What a way to hook us. Oh wow. 😐The show opens up with the Young Bucks being attacked and driven to the hospital. Hangman Page was reluctant to go with them at first but thought twice and jumped into the ambulance.What a way to hook us. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/c3jU8wQvhg

The culprits who assaulted Matt and Nick weren't officially named, however, it was most likely the Blackpool Combat Club, who have had their eye on The Elite for a number of weeks.

According to a message Excalibur received from Brandon Cutler during Dynamite, Matt Jackson said that it was the BCC who took him and Nick out, but the accused never owned up to anything.

Do you think the Blackpool Combat Club assaulted The Young Bucks? Let us know in the comments section below!

