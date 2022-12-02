"If you stay up all night with Tony Khan and do some of his drugs" - WWE veteran goes off on how late Hollywood actor's son got AEW pay-per-view spot

Jim Cornette recently gave his opinion on an unexpected aspect of Jack Perry's (aka Jungle Boy) backstage behavior in AEW.

Perry was previously acclaimed as one of the four pillars of Tony Khan's promotion. However, many believe his prominence on the roster has dwindled over the past few months. His All Elite run received a breath of fresh air with his feud against Christian Cage and Luchasaurus leading to an intense match at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

Jim Cornette, however, believes that Jack Perry's AEW pay-per-view appearances have less to do with his talent and more to do with his association with Tony Khan. On a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, he stated:

“So now what’s happening over there is that since the flood gates have been opened, and everybody has just decided they can air their dirty laundry in public as far as who gets along in the locker room and who doesn’t. And it’s now pretty much an established fact from reports from first person accounts from talent both there and that have departed. Apparently, it’s easier to get booked on the big shows if you stay up all night with Tony Khan and do some of his drugs.” (H/T: Inside The Ropes)

The WWE veteran also backed up his claims by talking about Big Swole's allegations against Tony Khan, stating it was the same reason why FTR were frequently away from the roster. Only time will tell if Jake Perry will respond to these comments in the near future.

Jungle Boy was heavily criticized by a WWE veteran for a previous AEW segment

While Jungle Boy is certainly skilled in-ring, his promo direction was questioned by Dutch Mantell.

Before his showdown with Luchasaurus at Full Gear, Jake Perry himself laid down the steel cage challenge to his former teammate. In an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell pointed out that the idea made no sense.

"It's like me going inside a cage against a guy that's much bigger than I am. And I don't want you stacking the deck against me. I want to stack the deck. So I said what about a cage with me and you? And that's what everybody suggests anyway. But he beats him to it. But we showed them, did he? I don't know if I'm wrong, I'm wrong."

𝙎𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖙 ✟ 💫 @Saintwrestling1 Wrestlers who have competed in most matches in AEW



Jungle Boy - 79 matches

Frankie Kazarian - 70 matches

Luchasaurus - 60 matches

Rey Fenix - 60 matches Wrestlers who have competed in most matches in AEW Jungle Boy - 79 matches Frankie Kazarian - 70 matches Luchasaurus - 60 matches Rey Fenix - 60 matches https://t.co/ACTDCUlGnf

It remains to be seen what Perry has planned next for his future in AEW.

