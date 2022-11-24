"If Tony (Khan) books it right" - Twitter demands dream match featuring CM Punk and popular AEW stars against The Elite

On the latest edition of AEW, Dynamite Death Triangle faced The Elite in their second best-of-seven series match in Chicago, Illinois.
During The Elite's entrances, the Chicago crowd shouted "CM Punk" and "F**k The Elite." The encounter had numerous CM Punk references, including Omega's mocking his “Go to Sleep” taunt and GTS on PAC for a two-count. In reference to Ace Steel allegedly biting Omega following their altercation at All Out, Omega also bit PAC. The Young Bucks also made a joke about Punk's repeated failures on the Buckshot Lariat during his Double or Nothing match against Hangman Page by having Matt Jackson attempt a Buckshot Lariat and fail.
Death Triangle picked up a victory over The Elite to go 2-0 up in their best-of-seven series. The finish saw Matt Jackson attempt to use a hammer for payback, but Penta hit him with another hammer as PAC covered for the win. After witnessing The Elite mocking The Second City Saint, fans on Twitter want to see The Elite vs. CM Punk/ FTR and don't want Tony Khan to not blow this opportunity.
CM Punk has been off AEW television since All Out when he was involved in an altercation with The Elite.
Former AEW tag team champions took a jibe at CM Punk on social media
The Young Bucks took a shot at CM Punk ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite in Chicago. The Bucks changed their Twitter bio ahead of the show, which is in Punk's hometown. They made it clear that the situation will be very interesting.
“Chicago. This’ll be interesting.”
You can check out their bio below:
This past weekend at Full Gear, The Elite made their return following loud chants of "F**k CM Punk" breaking out in the arena, which were highlighted in this week's episode of Being the Elite and were not edited out.
What do you think of The Elite referencing CM Punk on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.
Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here