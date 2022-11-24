"If Tony (Khan) books it right" - Twitter demands dream match featuring CM Punk and popular AEW stars against The Elite

On the latest edition of AEW, Dynamite Death Triangle faced The Elite in their second best-of-seven series match in Chicago, Illinois.

During The Elite's entrances, the Chicago crowd shouted "CM Punk" and "F**k The Elite." The encounter had numerous CM Punk references, including Omega's mocking his “Go to Sleep” taunt and GTS on PAC for a two-count. In reference to Ace Steel allegedly biting Omega following their altercation at All Out, Omega also bit PAC. The Young Bucks also made a joke about Punk's repeated failures on the Buckshot Lariat during his Double or Nothing match against Hangman Page by having Matt Jackson attempt a Buckshot Lariat and fail.

Death Triangle picked up a victory over The Elite to go 2-0 up in their best-of-seven series. The finish saw Matt Jackson attempt to use a hammer for payback, but Penta hit him with another hammer as PAC covered for the win. After witnessing The Elite mocking The Second City Saint, fans on Twitter want to see The Elite vs. CM Punk/ FTR and don't want Tony Khan to not blow this opportunity.

Bill @BChappieV3



You could do Punk/FTR vs The Elite and Punk vs Omega. AllEliteDoug21 @AllEliteDoug21 I'm starting to think Punk vs The Elite is a work. I'm starting to think Punk vs The Elite is a work. Think about how phenomenal it would be and how much buzz the match would generate.You could do Punk/FTR vs The Elite and Punk vs Omega. twitter.com/AllEliteDoug21… Think about how phenomenal it would be and how much buzz the match would generate. You could do Punk/FTR vs The Elite and Punk vs Omega. twitter.com/AllEliteDoug21…

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV



If AEW does this, it'll be the best thing theyve done since its existence



Theres money to be made here



AEW cant let the opportunity slip



The company's survival might be riding on a feud of this caliber!!



#AEWDynamite The Elite vs Punk/FTR is the match we ALL want to seeIf AEW does this, it'll be the best thing theyve done since its existenceTheres money to be made hereAEW cant let the opportunity slipThe company's survival might be riding on a feud of this caliber!! The Elite vs Punk/FTR is the match we ALL want to seeIf AEW does this, it'll be the best thing theyve done since its existenceTheres money to be made hereAEW cant let the opportunity slipThe company's survival might be riding on a feud of this caliber!!#AEWDynamite

Noah Gilbert @Noahgilberto19 @JobberNationTV CM Punk and FTR VS Elite at Revolution for the trios titles. Calling it now @JobberNationTV CM Punk and FTR VS Elite at Revolution for the trios titles. Calling it now

OmegaxBangz @OmegaBangzx @JobberNationTV Honestly, I’m starting to think Punk will be back in the AEW… @JobberNationTV Honestly, I’m starting to think Punk will be back in the AEW…

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV And the fued will have potential to be the FEUD OF THE YEAR!!



Not even joking And the fued will have potential to be the FEUD OF THE YEAR!!Not even joking

Ryan Frederick @ryanjfrederick They need to put the feelings aside (namely one person but all of them).



Because Punk & FTR vs The Elite headlining All Out 2023 would be absolutely massive. They need to put the feelings aside (namely one person but all of them).Because Punk & FTR vs The Elite headlining All Out 2023 would be absolutely massive.

HANGmanRay🤠 @HangMANRAY59 Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Kenny Omega just did a GTS!!!



Dude idk man I think they got something in the works for the future Kenny Omega just did a GTS!!! Dude idk man I think they got something in the works for the future Feel like we are gonna get cm punk ftr Vs elite in the future twitter.com/WrestlingHumbl… Feel like we are gonna get cm punk ftr Vs elite in the future twitter.com/WrestlingHumbl…

Will 🇺🇸🇮🇪 @WillHickey17



#AEWDynamite Double or Nothing 2023: The Elite vs Punk & FTR for the trios titles???? Double or Nothing 2023: The Elite vs Punk & FTR for the trios titles????#AEWDynamite

Grant Cameron @Grant_Cameron37 @JobberNationTV If Tony books it right and if Punk decides to return. @JobberNationTV If Tony books it right and if Punk decides to return.

CM Punk has been off AEW television since All Out when he was involved in an altercation with The Elite.

Former AEW tag team champions took a jibe at CM Punk on social media

The Young Bucks took a shot at CM Punk ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite in Chicago. The Bucks changed their Twitter bio ahead of the show, which is in Punk's hometown. They made it clear that the situation will be very interesting.

“Chicago. This’ll be interesting.”

You can check out their bio below:

Pro Wrestling Center @pwrestle_center AEW will be in Chicago this Wednesday in CM Punk's hometown. The Young Bucks changed their bio on Twitter. #AEW AEW will be in Chicago this Wednesday in CM Punk's hometown. The Young Bucks changed their bio on Twitter. #AEW https://t.co/WC5vbjOeFC

This past weekend at Full Gear, The Elite made their return following loud chants of "F**k CM Punk" breaking out in the arena, which were highlighted in this week's episode of Being the Elite and were not edited out.

What do you think of The Elite referencing CM Punk on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

