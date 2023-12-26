"If Triple H was in charge, he would’ve been champion" - Fans believe top AEW star should have defeated Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been heavily protected throughout his tenure with WWE and booked as a special attraction by the Stamford-based company. There are only a select few stars who have scored a victory over the 46-year-old veteran.

However, there is a former WWE Superstar, currently signed with AEW, who the fans think should have beaten The Beast Incarnate in 2017. The star in question is the former ROH World TV Champion, Samoa Joe.

Brock Lesnar defeated Goldberg to win the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33 held in 2017, and embarked upon a 504-day-long historical title run. During the reign, the former UFC Champion worked a part-time schedule and made sporadic appearances on WWE programming.

Brock Lesnar defended the Universal Title against Samoa Joe at the Great Ball of Fire Premium Live Event in July 2017. The Samoan Submission Machine put on a star-making performance against the multi-time world champion, but it was not enough, and Joe lost the match.

A Twitter fan recently posted a clip from the match and remarked that Joe should have defeated Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire. Most fans agreed with the post and thought that Joe defeating Lesnar would have been believable and the right call.

Former-WWE star Mace reveals why Vince McMahon didn't want him to face Brock Lesnar

Mace debuted in WWE in 2016 and worked as an announcer (under the name Dio Maddin) and as an in-ring performer in the Stamford-based company.

On the November 4, 2019, edition of RAW, Mace was at the receiving end of an F5 on the announce table at the hands of Brock Lesnar. During an interview on Cafe de Rene, the former Maximum Male Model revealed that WWE discussed the idea of him facing Brock Lesnar, but Vince MacMahon shot it down.

"I found out later that it was discussed. Because you know in the writers' room stuff gets pitched but only one decision matters. And they pitched it because that moment was very big. It did really big on social media. It did really big on YouTube. And they were like, 'Yeah, why don't we just do Dio [Mace] versus Brock in some capacity.' Even if it was quick, even if he squashed me, but just to transition into an in-ring career that could have been great for me. But Vince felt because I wasn't, I guess, publicly a wrestler to the fans, it will be confusing. So, they didn't go in that direction," Mace said. [From 27:01 - 27:42]

