4 possible opponents for Brock Lesnar if he returns to WWE in 2024

Brock Lesnar is undeniably one of the most popular superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. The Beast Incarnate's last appearance in WWE was at SummerSlam 2023, where he faced off against Cody Rhodes.

The match concluded with The American Nightmare securing victory and a potential face turn for Lesnar, who shared a symbolic torch-passing moment with Rhodes after the bout.

As we approach the year 2024, the likelihood of another return by Brock Lesnar seems to be a realistic possibility. Furthermore, Lesnar is prominently featured in the promotional material for WrestleMania 40, including the event's poster.

With that said, let's discuss four possible opponents of the Beast if he returns to the company in 2024.

#4. Brock Lesnar might face Gunther after his return

Expand Tweet

One of the potential opponents for the Beast, if he makes his return in 2024, could be none other than Gunther. The current Intercontinental Champion is presently on a brief hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion, a fact he revealed in a backstage segment after successfully defending his title against The Miz.

With Gunther absent from the show, it presents a perfect opportunity to set up a dream showdown between these two wrestling powerhouses.

The envisioned scenario could unfold with Lesnar making a comeback and dismantling Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci on RAW. However, when the In-Ring General returns, he might call out Brock, seeking revenge against him. This could ultimately lead to a match between these two competitors down the road.

#3. CM Punk might once again clash with Brock Lesnar

Expand Tweet

Another potential opponent for Brock Lesnar upon his return could be CM Punk. The Best in the World has already announced his entry into the 30-man Royal Rumble match. However, the company still has the opportunity to set up a clash between these two performers.

The expected scenario might see Punk and Lesnar reigniting their rivalry when the Beast makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble match. This could eventually lead to another historic clash between these two icons.

For those who may not be aware, Lesnar and the Straight Edge Star clashed previously in the company at SummerSlam 2013, where The Beast emerged victorious. A rematch between these two would also serve as a redemption story for the Voice of the Voiceless.

#2. Brock Lesnar might confront Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar share a significant history. The Scottish Warrior, after winning the Royal Rumble match, challenged The Beast and dethroned him for the WWE Championship during the pandemic at WrestleMania 36.

However, Lesnar sought redemption by eliminating McIntyre from the 30-man Royal Rumble match in subsequent years, claiming victory for himself.

A potential match between these two could unfold if Drew manages to dethrone Seth Rollins in his upcoming title bout at the WWE Day 1 edition of RAW, scheduled to take place on January 1, 2024. Upon his return, The Beast might confront McIntyre and eventually challenge him to claim another World title shot.

#1. Brock Lesnar vs. LA Knight

Expand Tweet

One of the most unexpected stars who might face Lesnar upon his comeback could be LA Knight. The Megastar is currently on the blue brand and is contending for the number one contender spot for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

For those unaware, Knight is set for a clash against Randy Orton and AJ Styles on the New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown. The winner of this match will face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024.

However, if The Megastar fails to secure the victory in that match, a showdown against The Beast could be the best possible way to elevate his status on the road to WrestleMania 40.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here