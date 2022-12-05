"If this was UFC he'd be ranked like number 16 or 17" - Disco Inferno reacts to AEW pushing 32-year-old star to main event

Wrestling legend Disco Inferno has weighed in with how he feels about AEW star Ricky Starks being pushed into the main event title picture.

"Absolute" Ricky Starks has vowed to take everything from AEW World Champion MJF from his newly won title belt to his Dynamite Diamond Ring, with both potentially happening before the end of the year.

Starks will challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship on December 14th at the "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite, marking the first time MJF will be defending his title since winning it at Full Gear.

But is Ricky Starks being pushed into the main event picture a good idea? Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno stated that Starks isn't worthy of being in world title matches, and that if he was in a company like the UFC, he wouldn't even be close to being ranked in the top 10.

“I don’t know man I have no clue why this guy is—they’re positioning him for MJF’s first opponent, because if this was the UFC he’d be ranked like number 16 or 17. If this was the UFC, where would Ricky Starks be ranked in the contenders? I wouldn’t even have him in the top 10. He’s just getting wins over guys in cold matches like tournaments.” [4:28-5:00]

MJF has stated that he is not looking to defend his title very often, and with his contract situation still up in the air, can Ricky Starks keep the AEW World Championship in All Elite Wrestling? Only time will tell!

Ricky Starks won the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament to earn his shot

Since 2020, the final challenger to the AEW World Championship each calendar year has been decided by the World Title Eliminator Tournament, with Kenny Omega winning the inaugural bracket in 2020, and Bryan Danielson winning in 2021.

This year, it was Ricky Starks' turn to earn a shot as he became the third winner of the tournament by winning the final on the "Thanksgiving Eve" edition of Dynamite.

Starks overcame the likes of Lance Archer, Brian Cage and Ethan Page to earn the title shot, all while not being physically 100% due to Archer assaulting him before the tournament began.

