"Imagine if it's CM Punk" - Wrestling fans erupt with claims that former WWE Champion will be Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn's mystery opponent 

Wrestling fans on Twitter went wild with predictions claiming that CM Punk could be the mystery opponent of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Adam Pearce confirmed that Kevin Owens would have to find himself a tag team partner for the final episode of the blue brand.

Fans took to Twitter to claim that this will lead to the WWE return of The Second City Saint, who has had a falling out with AEW after his comments towards The Elite at the All Out media scrum.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Envision Wrestling @enviwrestling #SmackDown Imagine CM Punk being Kevin Owens’ partner in 2 weeks Imagine CM Punk being Kevin Owens’ partner in 2 weeks 😂 #SmackDown

Sam @yma6rocks #SmackDown



I know it’s not him... but the storyline Honestly Cm Punk would be great! Cause Paul Heyman’s face would be pricelessI know it’s not him... but the storyline Honestly Cm Punk would be great! Cause Paul Heyman’s face would be priceless 😂😂 #SmackDown I know it’s not him... but the storyline 😍😍

😎 @Chris13311269 @AJG424 It'll probably be Drew but imagine if it's CM Punk @AJG424 It'll probably be Drew but imagine if it's CM Punk

😎 @Chris13311269 @WrestleOps If it's CM Punk this app would go crazy @WrestleOps If it's CM Punk this app would go crazy

ziggzey. @ziggzey CM PUNK IS HERE!!!!! OMG WTFFF!!!!!! CM PUNK IS HERE!!!!! OMG WTFFF!!!!!!

David. @YearZero87 Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp John Cena will be wrestling on December 30. He's teaming with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn.



Fightful Select was told tonight that they want December 30 to be must-watch John Cena will be wrestling on December 30. He's teaming with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn.Fightful Select was told tonight that they want December 30 to be must-watch Should’ve been CM Punk twitter.com/seanrosssapp/s… Should’ve been CM Punk twitter.com/seanrosssapp/s…

CM Punk's last appearance at the Jacksonville-based Promotion was at All Out when he won the AEW World Championship. At the post-media scrum, he took digs at The Elite, who are the EVPs of the company.

Since being taken off television, Punk has appeared on CFFC, where he has been working as a commentator. The former AEW World Champion is also no stranger to Roman Reigns, having feuded with The Shield during his time in WWE. He is also a former Paul Heyman Guy.

It remains to be seen if the former WWE Champion will ever return to pro wrestling going forward.

It has now been confirmed that John Cena will team up with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

