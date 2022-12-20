"Imagine she goes to WWE" - Twitterati speculate about 28-year-old star signing with Triple H after seemingly distancing herself from AEW

Fans have been left speculating that Paige VanZant is done with AEW after she removed mention of the company from her socials.

The former UFC flyweight made her in-ring debut for the company at this year's Double or Nothing. Teaming alongside Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky, she faced the trio of Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Melo. She and her team won the contest, but she is yet to return to the ring for AEW.

That's if she ever does return after fans pointed out that she had removed all mention of the company from her Twitter and Instagram profiles. As is often the case, fans were left speculating about what it could mean for her future in the company.

mars 🥶🐠 @theMarsWWE Paige VanZant took AEW out of her bios on Instagram & Twitter. Is she done with that company with only one match under her belt?? #PaigeVanZant Paige VanZant took AEW out of her bios on Instagram & Twitter. Is she done with that company with only one match under her belt?? #PaigeVanZant

Some offered up the possibility she would be WWE-bound. It wouldn't be the first time the company took the chance on a former UFC star, with Ronda Rousey and Matt Riddle both established names on the roster.

WrestleStanzzz Newzzz @WrestleStan22



Oh the choices 🤣 mars 🥶🐠 @theMarsWWE Paige VanZant took AEW out of her bios on Instagram & Twitter. Is she done with that company with only one match under her belt?? #PaigeVanZant Paige VanZant took AEW out of her bios on Instagram & Twitter. Is she done with that company with only one match under her belt?? #PaigeVanZant Jobbing in AEW or the Rumble?.Oh the choices 🤣 twitter.com/theMarsWWE/sta… Jobbing in AEW or the Rumble?.Oh the choices 🤣 twitter.com/theMarsWWE/sta…

Victor Muscat @vic_muscat1977 @paigevanzant How does it feel that you are a nobody? UFC and AEW don't want you. @paigevanzant How does it feel that you are a nobody? UFC and AEW don't want you.

Lupin @Skyy_Dweller @nikoexxtra Where tf is Paige Vanzant at? She had 1 match an then left. I know she had a fight outside of AEW but the fight was canceled. An she still hasn’t returned… @nikoexxtra Where tf is Paige Vanzant at? She had 1 match an then left. I know she had a fight outside of AEW but the fight was canceled. An she still hasn’t returned…

Blackpool ✂️✂️✂️ Club @Wrestling_gravy @BozzyNZ I’m not sure what the purpose of PVZ was, and I can’t really see her future with AEW, although obviously she is not bad like Jake Atlas is. But yeah everyone else has potential in one way or another @BozzyNZ I’m not sure what the purpose of PVZ was, and I can’t really see her future with AEW, although obviously she is not bad like Jake Atlas is. But yeah everyone else has potential in one way or another

The general consensus from fans is a seeming frustration at the lack of transparency regarding her situation. Despite making her debut earlier this year, her future has not been addressed with the company up to this date.

Paige VanZant's situation in AEW may set a precedent to be able to sign Mandy Rose

As the wrestling world was rocked by the news that WWE had released Mandy Rose, fans started questioning whether AEW could be her next destination. The reported reason for her departure was her posting explicit content to her exclusive page.

It was noted recently that Paige VanZant's situation might be indicative that Rose's content would cause no stumbling block when it comes to signing with Tony Khan.

"It was noted by many that Paige VanZant has a similar site. VanZant is still listed on the AEW roster but has not been used in months. Her OnlyFans account which is believed to have been very lucrative was around during her run with the company," Dave Meltzer wrote.

Mandy Rose was released just a day after her 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion came to an end.

Would you like Paige VanZant to return to the ring? Let us know in the comments below.

