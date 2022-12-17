Surprising details on whether AEW could sign released WWE Superstar Mandy Rose despite running explicit FanTime page - Reports 

Fans who want AEW to sign Mandy Rose after her release may have a new reason to feel optimistic about her arrival.

Rose was released by WWE just a day after her 413-day NXT Women's Championship reign came to an end at the hands of Roxanne Perez. Perez had made the challenge for the title on Tuesday's episode of NXT after winning the Iron Survivor Challenge. Surprisingly, she defeated Rose for the title to call an abrupt halt to her lengthy reign.

As is regularly the case with free agency in professional wrestling, fans have since made their stance clear on her potential next steps. Those who are hopeful that she heads to AEW will enjoy the fact that their promotion has proven to be accommodating to those using exclusive content platforms such as Paige VanZant.

Dave Meltzer wrote that this has been noted by many during the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

"It was noted by many that Paige VanZant has a similar site. VanZant is still listed on the AEW roster but has not been used in months. Her OnlyFans account which is believed to have been very lucrative was around during her run with the company," Dave Meltzer wrote.

Paige VanZant last wrestled for AEW at Double or Nothing 2022. She tagged with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page against Tay Melo, Sammy Guevara, and Frankie Kazarian.

AEW star Saraya shared support for her former Absolution stablemate

Mandy Rose joining Tony Khan led promotion would make a reunion between her and Saraya possible for the first time in five years. The pair were a part of the Absolution trio alongside Sonya Deville until Saraya was forced into retirement after suffering a severe neck injury.

Saraya has since returned to the ring in All Elite Wrestling and defeated Britt Baker to do so. She will return to the ring in January against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, but her own partner has been kept under wraps at this time.

With the match being announced a month out from taking place, there has been some considerable speculation over who the partner could be. It definitely cannot be Mandy Rose due to the 90-day non-compete clause accompanied with a WWE release.

