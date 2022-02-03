IMPACT Wrestling reacts to Brandi Rhodes name-dropping top star on AEW Dynamite

This week, AEW Dynamite saw a promo battle between Dan Lambert and Brandi Rhodes. The latter made various claims before UFC fighter Paige VanZant attacked her.

Throughout the verbal back and forth, Brandi switched her attention to one half of Men of the Year and former IMPACT Wrestling star Ethan Page. She went on to say that the only reason AEW had signed him was to get closer to his The North partner and former IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander.

IMPACT Wrestling was quick to weigh in on the reference, seemingly asking the Walking Weapon if he was interested in All Elite Wrestling.

IMPACT Wrestling has already had its share of inter-promotional crossovers. Last year Kenny Omega won the IMPACT World title alongside the AEW and AAA world titles, before losing the belt to Christian Cage.

This year, they continued the trend as IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James entered the Royal Rumble, representing the promotion on WWE.

Josh Alexander has multiple reasons to cross to AEW

Josh Alexander could well make the jump to revisit old ground, considering his history with various names on the roster.

The apparent name is Ethan Page, who has reigned twice as IMPACT World tag champ alongside Alexander. But he has also taken on the likes of Daniel Garcia and even Ruby Soho previously and emerged as the victor.

However, one of the greatest rematches for Josh Alexander in All Elite will come against Christian Cage, whom the former defeated to reign atop IMPACT Wrestling as world champion.

Do you think Josh Alexander will sign a deal with Tony Khan soon? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy