IMPACT Wrestling star reacts to Tommy End aka Malakai Black's shocking AEW debut

The Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite certainly lived up to the hype. It has recently seemed like the company is holding some big surprises up its sleeves. Last night, they showed one.

Tommy End, f.k.a. Aleister Black, stunned the wrestling world as he made a shocking debut in Tony Khan's promotion. In a segment featuring Tony Schiavone, Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes, the lights suddenly went off.

But it turned out to be a swerve as Tommy End appeared in the ring out of nowhere. It was a bone-chilling moment that made people pop out of their seats. The former WWE superstar made an emphatic statement by delivering a Black Mass to both Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes.

The segment quickly sparked a buzz amongst the wrestling world. IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey also took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the debut. Chris Bey applauded Tommy End's shocking debut while doubting the chances of getting a match against him:

"Malakai Black? Damn I ain’t ever gonna get my match. Great for him though," Chris Bey said.

Tommy End will now be known as Malakai Black in AEW. It has become obvious that Black will be a dream opponent for many wrestlers, given his stature in the ring. Since the forbidden door opened for IMPACT Wrestling and AEW, Chris Bey shouldn't let his hopes for having a match against Malakai Black fall.

Cody Rhodes could be Malakai Black's first opponent in AEW

Waking up early after last night’s wild #AEWDynamite hit us like 👇 pic.twitter.com/l0CWjOg0u5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2021

With his main roster run in WWE unable to yield much success, things could change for Malakai Black in AEW. Based on his recent actions, it seems like we're heading towards a potential match between Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black.

'The American Nightmare' will have the honor of making Black a top superstar in the company. People are already calling it a classic heel vs. babyface bout. It is unknown when the match will take place. If or when the match happens, it will surely tear the house down.

One can only imagine what these gifted athletes could do in the ring.

What was your reaction when Tommy End made his debut in AEW tonight? Sound off in the comment section below.

