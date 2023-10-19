“Impromptu title match calling it now” - MJF and Kenny Omega’s upcoming appearances has AEW fans losing it 

The October 18th edition of AEW Dynamite saw a very interesting interaction between MJF and Kenny Omega. A recent announcement concerning the two men has got a lot of fans very excited about what could be around the corner.

Before his match with Kyle Fletcher, Omega was confronted by the AEW World Champion, who whispered '13 days b***h' in his ear, referring to the fact that Max is not far off surpassing Kenny's record as the longest reigning World Champion in All Elite Wrestling history.

Following the episode of Dynamite, not only was MJF announced for the October 28th edition of Collision, but so was Kenny Omega, with that show being the final AEW event before Max breaks Kenny's record.

Expand Tweet

Max already has his hands full with Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson trying to take everything from him, Samoa Joe wanting a rematch, and Wardlow having him in his sights, but when you add Omega to the mix, it makes for a very interesting situation.

So much so that following the announcement for the October 28th edition of Collision, fans have exploded with excitement over the possibility that they might see an impromptu title match between The Cleaner and The Salt of the Earth.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another AEW star also wants to get his hands on Kenny Omega

MJF isn't the only one who has a target on his back as Kenny Omega has also made his fair share of enemies during his four years in All Elite Wrestling, and one of those enemies feels as if it's time for a rematch with The Cleaner.

The star in question is Kip Sabian, a man who has crossed paths with Omega several times in All Elite Wrestling before. Sabian has never been able to beat Kenny, despite sharing the ring with him on five separate occasions, but the Englishman recently took to Twitter to state his case for a rematch.

Expand Tweet

Omega defeated Sabian in a one-on-one match on the December 10th, 2019, edition of AEW Dark and has since been able to get the better of the Englishman in three tag team matches and one trios match.

Sabian will be in action this Friday on Rampage against John Silver and Brother Zay. The winner will move on to Battle of the Belts VIII on October 21st to face Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship.

Do you think Kenny Omega will dethrone MJF? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches