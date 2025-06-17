AEW top star Mercedes Mone opened up about her relationship status last year, revealing that she was single. However, The CEO might have found a new special person following a message sent out by a male star on the roster.

The star, who is a dominant performer in All Elite Wrestling today, is Beast Mortos. As mentioned before, Mercedes Mone separated from her ex-husband, WWE costume designer Sarath Ton, and filed for divorce last year.

Moreover, the current TBS Champion's status was also acknowledged once on AEW television. Months after claiming that her focus was on herself, it seems that love might have blossomed once again in her life, as hinted by Mortos' recent message.

The AEW star took to his Instagram stories to send a message to Mone, as the two appeared happy with each other at an exotic location.

“In your arms, I find peace.”

Mercedes Mone has a chance to add a major AEW championship to her resume

Mercedes Mone came off a huge victory in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at the 2025 Double or Nothing event. She defeated Jamie Hayter to win the prestigious accolade and earn an AEW Women's World Championship match against "Timeless" Toni Storm at the promotion's biggest stage, All In: Texas.

Moreover, even before she reaches Globe Life Field on July 12 for the grand spectacle, The CEO collected another title. On June 6, she defeated Lexa Valo and Mila Smidt in a triple threat match to become the new EWA Women's Champion at their Pratercatchen event.

With that victory, she became Five Belts Mone and has a chance to win her sixth title at All In: Texas. The rivalry between Storm and Mone has been brewing for weeks, with recent events seeing both competitors take mind games to the next level, promising to be a blockbuster match in Arlington, Texas, at All In 2025.

