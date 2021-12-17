Indie wrestler attacks and stabs referee, NJPW star Will Ospreay calls for him to be banned from wrestling

Will Ospreay has reacted to wrestler Hannibal stabbing a referee this past Sunday in Irving, Texas.

The New Japan Pro Wrestling star has called for the banning of Hannibal, who wrestled under the name of The Blood Hunter.

This past Sunday in Texas, referee Lando Deltoro was attacked by Hannibal and the wrestling world has strongly spoken up regarding the incident. Fans can also donate to Deltoro's GoFundMe at this link, in order to help him with his medical expenses.

Taking to Twitter, Will Ospreay wrote that Hannibal shouldn't be canceled but should rather be charged for actual assault.

"Even talking to a few people and you’re right it’s not even about cancel culture this is actually assault and it’s not on. This man should be charged for this." - wrote Will Ospreay.

ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ @WillOspreay Even talking to a few people and you’re right it’s not even about cancel culture this is actually assault and it’s not on.



Deltoro was attacked during a match between Hannibal and former WWE Superstar, Carlito. The referee reportedly suffered a torn artery in his head but has been released from hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

I know I can't do much, If there is anything I can do to assist please lemme know and I'll do everything in my power to assist @Justice8908 @TheHannibalTV Hope the referee is ok and not shaken up by this.

Will Ospreay is set to make his return to Japan to compete at Wrestle Kingdom 16

Will Ospreay has been competing outside of Japan for the past few months. Since returning from his latest injury, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion has mostly been competing on NJPW STRONG.

Ospreay has also recruited new members for his United Empire faction, adding Aussie Open to the line-up which already consists of Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan, and Aaron Henare.

At NJPW Battle in the Valley, Will Ospreay came face-to-face with Kazuchika Okada, his former CHAOS stablemate. The Commonwealth Kingpin laid out the challenge to his former stablemate and made it clear that he will be returning to Japan for Wrestle Kingdom 16.

Ospreay is set to challenge the winner of Kazuchika Okada and Shingo Takagi and will once again find himself in contention to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Title, this time at the Tokyo Dome.

