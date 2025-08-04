Indie wrestling promotion refusing to work with former AEW star

A former AEW star has been the subject of discussion for his controversial choices over the years. Despite hints of his arrival at a popular independent promotion, they have clarified their stance in a recent statement.

The star, who was previously a part of AEW till 2020, is Jimmy Havoc. He was let go from the company following the #SpeakingOut movement after being accused of abusive assault and behavior.

At the recent SummerSesh event, produced by England-based promotion RISE Underground Pro Wrestling, Brett Semtex delivered a promo and dropped hints at facing Havoc in the foreseeable future. However, the company issued a statement via their Instagram story that they would not be working with Jimmy Havoc.

"After the match on Saturday, Brett Semtex made a comment that has caused some confusion online. We’d like to clarify that the person mentioned by Brett is not booked by RISE, was not booked, and won’t be working with us. Thank you to everyone who came to SummerSesh for another amazing night at the Brudenell! Your continued support means everything to us."

RISE's statement regarding Jimmy Havoc (Image via RISE's Instagram)

AEW's statement regarding Jimmy Havoc

Back in 2020, AEW became aware of the allegations against Jimmy Havoc by his ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Crow. They chose to deal with the situation in their own way. In a statement released by them, All Elite Wrestling wished him well as he received treatment for his issues and said they were evaluating the situation and would address it after his rehabilitation process was complete.

“We wish Jimmy Havoc all the best as he receives treatment and counseling in an effort to overcome the mental health and substance abuse challenges in his life. We are aware of various reports related to Jimmy. We are evaluating his status with our company and will address it when he has successfully completed his rehabilitation.”

The company let him go that same year. Five years later, Jimmy Havoc's reputation is still such that other promotions have refused to work with him. So it remains to be seen what the future has in store for him.

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

