  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Indie wrestling promotion refusing to work with former AEW star

Indie wrestling promotion refusing to work with former AEW star

By N.S Walia
Published Aug 04, 2025 15:52 GMT
AEW has been top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW's X)

A former AEW star has been the subject of discussion for his controversial choices over the years. Despite hints of his arrival at a popular independent promotion, they have clarified their stance in a recent statement.

Ad

The star, who was previously a part of AEW till 2020, is Jimmy Havoc. He was let go from the company following the #SpeakingOut movement after being accused of abusive assault and behavior.

At the recent SummerSesh event, produced by England-based promotion RISE Underground Pro Wrestling, Brett Semtex delivered a promo and dropped hints at facing Havoc in the foreseeable future. However, the company issued a statement via their Instagram story that they would not be working with Jimmy Havoc.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"After the match on Saturday, Brett Semtex made a comment that has caused some confusion online. We’d like to clarify that the person mentioned by Brett is not booked by RISE, was not booked, and won’t be working with us. Thank you to everyone who came to SummerSesh for another amazing night at the Brudenell! Your continued support means everything to us."
Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

RISE&#039;s statement regarding Jimmy Havoc (Image via RISE&#039;s Instagram)
RISE's statement regarding Jimmy Havoc (Image via RISE's Instagram)

AEW's statement regarding Jimmy Havoc

Back in 2020, AEW became aware of the allegations against Jimmy Havoc by his ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Crow. They chose to deal with the situation in their own way. In a statement released by them, All Elite Wrestling wished him well as he received treatment for his issues and said they were evaluating the situation and would address it after his rehabilitation process was complete.

Ad
“We wish Jimmy Havoc all the best as he receives treatment and counseling in an effort to overcome the mental health and substance abuse challenges in his life. We are aware of various reports related to Jimmy. We are evaluating his status with our company and will address it when he has successfully completed his rehabilitation.”

The company let him go that same year. Five years later, Jimmy Havoc's reputation is still such that other promotions have refused to work with him. So it remains to be seen what the future has in store for him.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications