AEW issues statements following allegations against Jimmy Havoc

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding Jimmy Havoc recently and AEW has addressed it.

The last two days have been rather monumental for the wrestling community, as the seedy underbelly of the British Wrestling scene has come to the surface. Amidst numerous accusations of alleged harassment and abuse, Jimmy Havoc was one of the names that came to the surface. Superstars from WWE and wrestlers from AEW have all been named in the accusations, with WWE even releasing Jack Gallagher following the accusations recently.

AEW has now issued a statement on how they are dealing with the issue when it comes to Jimmy Havoc and has talked about helping him to receive the correct treatment for his mental health and other challenges in his life currently.

Allegations have arisen against Jimmy Havoc from his ex-girlfriend Rebecca Crow where she talked about the alleged abusive behavior from Havoc during their relationship.

AEW did not talk about the allegations themselves and instead chose to address how they are dealing with Jimmy Havoc. They wished him the best as he would be undergoing treatment to 'overcome the mental health and substance abuse challenges' in his life. They said that they were aware of the reports and were evaluating his status in the company but would be addressing it once he had completed his rehabilitation.

“We wish Jimmy Havoc all the best as he receives treatment and counseling in an effort to overcome the mental health and substance abuse challenges in his life. We are aware of various reports related to Jimmy. We are evaluating his status with our company and will address it when he has successfully completed his rehabilitation.”

We wish Jimmy Havoc all the best as he receives treatment and counseling in an effort to overcome the mental health and substance abuse challenges in his life. pic.twitter.com/mh0hudsPuW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 19, 2020

Jimmy Havoc has been featured as a big part of the AEW tag team division, where he has teamed up with Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford. While they have been featured regularly, they were even able to work their way up the ladder in the division. This week they faced The Young Bucks and were unable to come away with a win.

For now, the future of Jimmy Havoc in wrestling and in AEW is up in the air. The coming weeks will determine his future.