Initial plans for CM Punk at All Out disclosed; old feud was allegedly set to be restored 

Latest reports have emerged suggesting that the initial plan for the main event of AEW All Out was different as CM Punk was scheduled to defend the title against MJF.

All Out's main event saw Punk take on Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. After an intriguing battle, the Second City Savior became the world champion for the second time.

After Punk won, MJF appeared as the masked Joker and won the Casino Battle Royal earlier in the show.

As per Wrestling Observer Radio, the original plan was to close the show with Friedman challenging CM Punk for the AEW World Championship. However, these plans did not materialize as the former WWE Superstar suffered a foot injury and was forced to vacate his belt shortly after Double or Nothing.

With the 43-year-old's timely return before All Out had question marks written all over it, the company decided to crown an interim world champion.

As far as MJF is concerned, it is also not known if the star would have been on a three-month absence if Punk had not injured himself. It is unknown till date if his pipebomb promo was a planned segment or if it was sparked out of real-life issues.

CM Punk got involved in a backstage brawl after All out

CM Punk's second world title win in AEW was overshadowed by the events that followed. The star stirred up major controversy with his comments at the All Out media scrum.

Punk had Tony Khan seated right beside him when he fired shots at Colt Cabana, Hangman Page and The Elite during the press conference. He called Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks "irresponsible EVPs" and accused them of leaking information.

The comments did not go down well with the trio, who confronted Punk backstage. The confrontation led to a backstage brawl which involved throwing chairs, punching and biting.

As a result, all men were stripped of their respective titles and remain suspended from the company.

