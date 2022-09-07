Multiple AEW personnel reportedly suspended following physical altercation involving CM Punk and top stars

Several AEW personnel have seemingly been suspended following the backstage scuffle during the post-All Out media scrum, according to reports.

CM Punk won the AEW World Championship after defeating Jon Moxley in the main event of the recently concluded pay-per-view. During the media scrum after the show, Punk took shots at Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks for spreading misinformation about him getting Colt Cabana fired from All Elite Wrestling.

The Elite were allegedly "extremely p*ssed off" with CM Punk's comments and threatened to walk out. It eventually led to a physical altercation between Punk, Ace Steel, Omega, and The Young Bucks.

Now, according to Brian Last of The Wrestling News, multiple AEW personnel present in the room during the backstage incident have been suspended.

The Great Brian Last @GreatBrianLast The Wrestling News has learned that several AEW personnel who were in the room for the CM Punk / Elite altercation have been suspended. @SuperPodcasts The Wrestling News has learned that several AEW personnel who were in the room for the CM Punk / Elite altercation have been suspended. @SuperPodcasts

Last added that Kenny Omega and CM Punk engaged in talks following the physical altercation, but nothing concrete came out of it.

The Great Brian Last @GreatBrianLast The Wrestling News has learned that CM Punk and Kenny Omega engaged in talks later in the night after the physical altercation, but the conversations are not believed to have been fruitful. @SuperPodcasts The Wrestling News has learned that CM Punk and Kenny Omega engaged in talks later in the night after the physical altercation, but the conversations are not believed to have been fruitful. @SuperPodcasts

You can check out the full results of AEW All Out 2022 HERE.

Jim Cornette sided with AEW World Champion CM Punk following his comments in the post-All Out media scrum

While speaking on the recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the former WWE personality said that there was nothing wrong with Punk's comments on The Elite.

Cornette stated that Hangman Page did the same thing in a "more passive-aggressive way" during his feud with CM Punk before Double or Nothing 2022.

"I see a lot of people on Twitter today going: ‘How dare Punk do something like this?’ Well, I believe the motivating factor in all of this was when ol’ [Hangman Page] did the exact same thing – only not as good – and in [a] more passive-aggressive way, which is [how] the [Young Bucks] and all of their little buckaroos do things," Cornette pointed out. (02:55 onward)

With multiple people seemingly suspended following the controversial incident, it remains to be seen how Tony Khan will deal with the situation in the coming weeks.

Do you think there will be even more suspensions in All Elite Wrestling due to backstage scuffle? Let us know in the comments section below.

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell