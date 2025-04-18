Injured AEW star officially replaced

AEW made a huge change to their plans after a former champion was not cleared to compete. Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Hook have been known as The Opps since February. However, it appears that The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil has been excluded from the faction for the time being.

Hook hasn't been at 100 percent for a couple of weeks. Numerous rumors have suggested that he might be concussed, but a report noted that he wasn't. AEW also advertised him and The Opps for the AEW World Trios Championship match on the Spring BreakThru edition of Dynamite against The Death Riders. However, at the very beginning of the show, it was announced that Hook would not be competing in the match.

Later, it was advertised as a 3-on-2 handicap match. Surprisingly, Powerhouse Hobbs was added at the last minute to The Opps, and the trio then went on to capture the title after Samoa Joe choked World Champion Jon Moxley in the middle of the ring.

While Hobbs won the World Trios Championship, no one was aware that he was actually part of the faction. It turns out the promotion's official roster page confirmed that he is a member of The Opps.

It remains to be seen when the former FTW Champion will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

